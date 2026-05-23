One woman proved the saying 'no risk no reward' was 100% accurate as her $30 lottery win turned into a whopping cash prize.

The day already started off with a celebration for the 39-year-old Genesee County woman, who was out celebrating Cinco de Mayo with her friend. Although she wasn't planning on buying tickets that day, it's a good job she did - as she managed to turn $30 in to a life changing $1 million!

“I play lottery games a lot, but I actually wasn’t planning on stopping to buy tickets that day,” the 39-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous said, as per a news release from Michigan Lottery. “I went out with a friend for Cinco de Mayo, and after she suggested we stop to buy tickets, so we did."

At first, the woman won a humble $30. Many would have stopped there, but she decided to spend her winnings on more tickets - and the risk paid off! She bought two more, and it was then her life changed forever.

Advert

The woman won playing a new instant game (Getty Stock)

"I scratched them in the store and ran out to my car crying when I saw I’d won $1 million. It was unreal! I’m still trying to process it," she said.

Although we've all heard of the saying 'lightening doesn't strike twice,' if players want to try their luck, the woman bought her winning ticket at Liquor Wheel, located at 4117 Clio Road in Flint, the release states.

Due to the huge cash prize, she collected her winnings at the Lottery headquarters, and opted to receive it all in one rather than annuity payments.

In total, the woman's prize equated to roughly $693,000. With her prize, she says she plans to buy her parents a house and car, and save the rest.

The game was Michigan Lottery’s new Lucky Stars Instant Game, which costs $5 to play.

She plans to buy her parents a new house with the winnings (Getty Stock)

Not a bad day at the office!

But where is the luckiest place to play lotto? Well, looking back on the past, it may not be Michigan.

In fact, earlier this year, USA Today Money reported that out of those participating states to take part in Powerball, Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Wyoming were yet to have a winner.

It was actually Indiana with the most Powerball winners since it started back in 1992.

Off to buy a ticket!



