Donald Trump spent Friday evening doing what he does best: posting AI-generated images on Truth Social, this time of a Golden Dome missile shield over the White House and himself peering over a Greenlandic community with the caption "Hello, Greenland!"

The posts might have seemed like another chaotic late-night session, but the two subjects are actually central to the same plan. Trump has previously spelled out the connection himself.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!" he wrote on Truth Social in January.

Trump posted this AI Generated image of the Israeli-style Golden Dome (Truth Social/Donald Trump)

What is the Golden Dome?

Shortly after returning to the White House, Trump signed an executive order to build an Israeli-style missile defense system for the US.

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In true Trump style, he didn't call it an Iron Dome. He called it the Golden Dome.

The space-based system would use satellites to intercept missiles fired at the US. "Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they're launched from space," he said from the Oval Office.

Congress has already approved around $24 billion for the project through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law last July. Trump has said he wants it fully operational before he leaves office in January 2029.

There is, however, a small issue with the budget. What started as an already eye-watering $175 billion price tag has now ballooned to an estimated $1.2 trillion over 20 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Why does Trump want Greenland so badly?

Trump has made clear his ambitions for Greenland (Truth Social/Donald Trump)

Trump has spent much of his second term trying to pressure Greenland, a semi-autonomous Arctic territory of Denmark, into ceding itself to US control, arguing it is essential for national security.

"It's so strategic. Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," he claimed aboard Air Force One in January.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

He went as far as threatening a 10 percent tariff on several NATO allies, including Denmark, unless a deal was reached for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland." That threat was eventually walked back following pushback from European leaders, with Trump claiming he had formed "the framework of a future deal" with NATO chief Mark Rutte. Denmark and the people of Greenland have consistently and firmly said no.