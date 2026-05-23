Fox News have responded after a guest sparked a wild social media conspiracy theory online, with many viewers believing he was wearing a prosthetic mask live on air.

It all started during the network's America’s Newsroom segement on Tuesday, in which Retired Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward joined via video to discuss the war with Iran.

Joined by hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, fans were more interested in Harward's necklines than his comments on Iran, as he began to speak about President Donald Trump's ongoing negotiations with Iran.

During his brief chat, viewers couldn't help but notice a 'mark' that could be seen on his neck. As the clip started to circulate around social media - many believed he was wearing a mask.

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"A US Navy Admiral appeared on Fox looking like he's wearing a mask," wrote one viewer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another echoed: "Look at his neck!"

Harward appeared on the network on Tuesday - but viewers couldn't help notice his neck (Fox News)

Others however - didn't feel the same, with one user writing: "Navy Vice Admiral Robert Harward IS NOT wearing a mask. It is referred to in production circles as "video artifact."

If you watch what appears to be an opening right below the mask, it moves simultaneously with his mouth. That's because it is his mouth."

However, after seeing the video go viral, the network has made a statement, stating that it was too do with lighting conditions.

“Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared on FOX News Channel earlier this week via a remote, mobile camera operated by an outside vendor,” FOX News said in a statement to Mediaite.

Viewers were confused over the US Navy Admiral's neck (Fox News)

“During the interview, lighting conditions in the van contrasted with the vice admiral’s jacket, which caused a shadow to appear on his neck," they continued, confirming that 'no such shadow' was visible on his neck.

The former US Navy Admiral then appeared on the network again on Friday, to take part in The Story, yet again to speak about the Iran war. This time, the shadow had gone.

In 2017, it was reported that President Trump had offered the role of national security adviser to Harward.

At the time, it was reported by Foreign Policy that the President was 'surprised' when Harward said he needed a few days to think it over.











