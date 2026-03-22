President Donald Trump has been slammed by many online by stating 'he's glad' former FBI Director Robert Mueller has died.

Mueller headed up the FBI from 2001 to 2013 and was just a few days into the job when the 9/11 terror attacks happened.

He died aged 81 on Friday (March 20) and is survived by his wife, Ann Cabell Standish, their two daughters, and three grandchildren.

Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2021 and retired from public service a year later.

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"With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected," his family said in a statement.

"Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022."

Robert Mueller died on Friday (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The statement continued: "His family asks that his privacy be respected."

After the announcement, Trump was quick to take to Truth Social and it's safe to say he wasn't Mueller's biggest fan.

The president said: "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

One person on X described Trump's comment as 'disrespectful', while another claimed his choice of words were 'disgusting'.

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.

Many political figures have paid their respects however, including 44th POTUS Barack Obama.

The former president penned on X: "Bob Mueller was one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI, transforming the bureau after 9/11 and saving countless lives. But it was his relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected public servants of our time.

"Michelle and I send our condolences to Bob’s family, and everyone who knew and admired him."

Robert Mueller and Barack Obama pictured in 2009 (Brendan Smialowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

George W. Bush, who appointed Mueller to head up the FBI, said he was 'deeply saddened' by Mueller's passing.

He said: "Laura and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Robert Mueller. Bob dedicated his life to public service. As a Marine in Vietnam, he proved he was ready for tough assignments. He earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart before returning home to pursue law.

"In 2001, only one week into the job as the 6th Director of the F.B.I., Bob transitioned the agency mission to protecting the homeland after September 11. He led the agency effectively, helping prevent another terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathy to his wife of nearly 60 years, Ann, and the Mueller family."