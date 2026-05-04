President Trump has issued a statement after Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor, 81, was hospitalized in the early hours of this morning (May 4).

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly in a 'critical but stable' condition, as his team asked the American people for 'prayers'.

The 81-year-old Republican was elected New York's mayor in 1993, after serving as one of the nation's highest-profile prosecutors.

He also ran for the US Senate in 2000, but abandoned his efforts against Hillary Clinton soon after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

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Giuliani was a long-time supporter of President Trump, previously serving as one of his personal lawyers.

And soon after it was announced that the former mayor had been hospitalized, Trump released a statement, describing Giuliani as a 'true warrior'.

Rudy Giuliani has been a long-time supporter of Trump. (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Writing on his Truth Social platform, he said: "Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, the best mayor in the history of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition.

"What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the radical left lunatics, democrats ALL - AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

The president continued: "They cheated on the elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our nation, and now, look at Rudy.

"So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Giuliani's spokesperson, Ted Goodman, did not comment on why the 81-year-old was admitted to hospital.

He said: "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.

"We do ask that ⁠you join us in ⁠prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani."

The former mayor's spokesperson released a statement. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

He earned the nickname 'America's Mayor' after helping to unite the nation following the horrifying September 11 attacks in 2001.

In recognition of his leadership, he was awarded an honorary knighthood (KBE) by Queen Elizabeth in 2002.

However, in recent years, Giuliani became a divisive figure, after serving as an adviser for Trump in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He was also pardoned by Trump after facing two criminal charges in two US states, and a defamation lawsuit from election workers.

Giuliani was admitted to hospital in September 2025 after suffering a fractured vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, following a car accident in New Hampshire.