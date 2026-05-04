A lakeside party near Oklahoma City descended into a 'terrifying situation', after a shooting left at least ten people hospitalized, as police issue a statement.

The Sunday night (May 3) shooting saw a multi-agency response, prompting police, fire department, and highway patrol to rush to the scene at around 9pm.

First responders discovered a bloodbath when they arrived at the lakeside event, with at least ten people being rushed to local hospitals.

There are currently no suspects in custody, but officers continue to review footage from license plate reader cameras, in an effort to identify those responsible for the horrifying attack.

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Fox 25 reports that the suspects are believed to be two men wearing ski masks.

One woman told a reporter at the Arcadia Lake campground that her 'cousin and sister were shot'.

While another also said he was shot in the leg, but was in a stable condition.

The shooting unfolded at around 9pm, as authorities rushed to the scene. (Sharon Steinmann/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"It's very sad to see someone that you know or that you love, just - it's a very scary, hard thing," one witness told KTWV.

Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward stated: "This is obviously a very terrifying situation and we understand the concern from the public and those involved and we are working extremely hard to find the suspects.

"We're kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses."

Others at the scene have reported hearing more than 30 shots fired.

Prior to the horrifying attack unfolding, the 'Sunday Funday' event had promised 'good vibes, good people, food and drinks' and 'music all night', from 6pm into the early hours of Monday morning (May 4).

Ward stated that most attendees were believed to be young adults or older teenagers, and that law enforcement do not believe any children were present at the time of the shooting.

The shooting occurred at an event on the Arcadia Lake campground. (Google Maps)

"We are going to be investigating in and on into tomorrow," she added.

And while there are no suspects in custody, police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Law enforcement added that victims were in 'various conditions' following the attack.

Arcadia Lake, where the shooting occurred, is located around 21 kilometers north of Oklahoma City, and is an artificial reservoir often used for fishing, boating, picnicking, and camping.

The lake is situated in Edmond, a suburb of Oklahoma City with around 100,000 residents.