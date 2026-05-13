​Erik Fleming, one of five people charged after Matthew Perry's death, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Fleming was sentenced on Wednesday (May 13) after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death in August 2024.

The 56-year-old sourced the drug from Jasveen Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen', and delivered 51 vials of ketamine to Perry's assistant.

"I am haunted by the mistakes I made," Fleming told the court before his sentence was delivered.

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"I’m profoundly ashamed of myself. If there was any way I could bring Mr. Perry back, of course I would do it."

Perry died of 'acute effects of ketamine' in October 2023.