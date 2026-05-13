Here is a list of Walmart, Target and Aldi foods which are being recalled from the hands of customers due to fears of salmonella raised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Alongside the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the FDA recently issued a recall linked to powdered milk made and distributed by California Dairies.

In an April 30th announcement, they said the product could be contaminated with salmonella, with a ton of pizzas sold at Aldi stores across the US part of the recall process.

But now, the recall list has been expanded to include items sold at both Walmart and Aldi.

What products have been recalled?

Jonco Industries, makers of popcorn, have recalled a number of products that include white cheddar seasoning, while JCB Flavors alson issued a recalled for one of its popcorn seasoning.

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The popcorn products include:

Williams Sonoma Popcorn Sampler Gift Box. Lot code: 088594-2-1.

Fireworks Popcorn Poppings & Toppings gift set. Lot code: 088594-5-1.

Fireworks White Cheddar Seasoning, 1.6-ounce jars. Lot code: 088594-7-1.

Wildlife Seasoning Sour Cream & Onion Popping Topping. Lot code: 057596.

There are worries salmonella may spread (Getty Stock Photo)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., sellers of nut products, recalled a number of their items under different brand names earlier this month.

As per US Weekly, they are:

Fisher 30-ounce Tex-Mex Trail Mix. Best by: 08/06/27.

Southern Style Nuts 23-ounce Gourmet Hunter Mix. Best before: 1/28/27, 2/05/27, 2/12/27, 2/17/27, 3/03/27 and 3/14/27.

Southern Style Nuts 36-ounce Gourmet Hunter Mix. Best before: 2/12/27, 2/26/27, 3/13/27 and 4/02/27.

Southern Style Nuts 30-ounce Hunter Mix. Best before: 1/29/27, 2/03/27, 2/10/27, 2/19/27, 2/24/27, 3/02/27, 3/10/27 and 3/16/27.

Squirrel Brand 16-ounce Travelers Mix. Best before: 4/30/27, 5/28/27, 6/24/27.

Squirrel Brand 16-ounce Town & Country Mix. Best before: 5/01/27, 5/25/27 and 5/28/27.

Squirrel Brand 7.5-ounce Town & Country Mix. Best before: 2/10/27.

Good & Gather 8-ounce Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix. Best before: 3/23/27.

A number of nut products are on the list (FDA)

Poor King is next on the list of recalled products, all of which were confirmed by the food company late last month.

Pork King Good Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning 3-ounce Bottle.

Pork King Good 1.75-ounce bag Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds.

Pork King Good 7-ounce Party Size Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company also feature on the lengthy list of recalls, with a number of powders used for coffee being recalled.

A number of coffee items have been recalled (FDA)

They are:

30-pound Chocolate Flavored Frappe.

30-pound Classic White Frappe.

4 / 2-pound Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk.

6 / 3-pound Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder.

6 / 3.12-pound White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder.

6 / 3-pound Vanilla Frappe Mix.

6 / 3.12 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix.

6 / 3.12 lb Classic White Frappe Mix.

And finally, two Great Value brand pizzas which are sold at Walmart stores across the country are on the recall list.

These are the Great Value Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch offering, as well as the Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza.