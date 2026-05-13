Alabama woman accused of shooting husband after getting annoyed at him checking on her following heart surgery

A 65-year-old woman from Alabama was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting her husband because she was annoyed with him for bothering her.

While for many, her husband's behavior sounds like he was just trying to look after her after she had open heart surgery two weeks prior, police say it ended up being motive for murder.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) revealed that Sheri Mitchell-Clutts stood accused of 'murder of a family member using a gun while in the commission of domestic violence'.

It said that deputies responded to a home on Duncan Creek Road after Mitchell-Clutts called 911 and said that she had shot her husband on Sunday, around 7.30pm.

Advert

When police arrived at her home in Russellville, they found a dead man sitting in a chair in the living room.

The body was identified as 69-year-old Timothy Clutts.

Sheri initially told police her husband had behaved threateningly towards her throughout the day, but later told a different story.

Sheri Mitchell-Clutts' husband was found dead in their home (WAFF 48)

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office told People: "It is our belief that Mr Clutts was coming into the bedroom to check on his wife due to her having open-heart surgery recently.

"She stated that Timothy had come in there one time, 'poked' her, and asked if she was hungry. She told him that she was, and he brought her some food."

Sheri was apparently so annoyed at her husband, she got out her gun in case he came back.

When he didn't, she sought him out and shot him in his recliner.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told 48Waff: "Her demeanour seemed obviously upset from what little interaction I had with her at the scene, but you never know what’s going through somebody’s mind.

Sheri Mitchell-Clutts has been charged with murder (Franklin County Sheriff Office)

"There’s a number of cases where someone does something like this you’re actually having to track them down and find them and build evidence based on the scene and in this situation, she was pretty open.

“You know, which leads us to a bunch of questions like what was going on with her or him.”

He revealed that over the last six years, there had been no police call-outs to their home.

Despite the case seemingly being cut and dry, FCSO are continuing to investigate.

Oliver said this is because they need to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The handgun used in the shooting was recovered by deputies, who found it sitting on top of a cooler in the house.

Mitchell-Clutts remains in the Franklin County Jail and is being held without bond. It's unclear if she's entered a plea yet.