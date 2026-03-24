A quadruple amputee who has previously made headlines for his cornhole skills has been accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man while driving a car in Charles County, Maryland.

Dayton James Webber, 27, was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia on Monday (March 23), following the death of Bradrick Michael Wells on Sunday night.

Wells died after suffering a gunshot wound, which Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Diane Richardson claimed took place while he was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car with three friends.

According to investigators, Webber had been driving the car in Charles County with the two other passengers in the back seat when he allegedly shot and killed Wells.

What is Dayton James Webber accused of?

Richardson shed some light on what investigators believe happened in the moments up to the fatal shooting, saying Webber and Wells are thought to have got into an argument.

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Dayton James Webber faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder (FOX 5 Washington DC)

"I know it escalated rather quickly, but we don't know what the argument was about, and that's something, hopefully, we learn," Richardson said.

Following the shooting, Webber is accused of having pulled over and asking the other two passengers to help him remove Wells' body from the car, but they refused. The passengers then exited the car, after which Webber drove off, police claimed in a statement shared on Facebook.

The witnesses flagged down police just before 10:30pm on Sunday, with Richardson saying they 'saw the entire thing happen'.

"They flagged down an officer who was passing by and gave us information that was relevant to his apprehension," she said.

After leaving the passengers, Webber allegedly drove away with Wells' body still in the car.

Nearly two hours later, a Charlotte Hall resident reported a body in their front yard.

Investigators managed to track Webber's car to Charlottesville, and the 27-year-old suspect was found at a nearby hospital being treated for a medical issue. He was arrested, and is now awaiting extradition back to Charles County where he will face charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Webber is known for his cornhole skills (FOX 5 Washington DC)

What happened to Dayton James Webber's limbs?

Webber lost his arms and legs when he was just 10 months old due to a bacterial infection.

According to ESPN, he was given just a 3 percent chance of survival without amputation, so doctors took action and amputated both of his arms and legs to stop the infection from spreading.

How would Dayton James Webber fire a gun?

While Webber's ability to fire a gun without arms has raised questions, Richardson pointed out that the 27-year-old has repeatedly proven he is still able to utilize objects, including guns, with his body.

In fact, Webber has a YouTube channel where he has documented being able to shoot a gun.

Richardson said: "What I would say to answer any questions about how he did this, I would simply refer people to the internet. They can go to his YouTube page. Mr. Webber is a well-documented individual. There's been many stories written about him and plenty of videos to see."

Webber has previously shared videos of himself using a weapon (FOX 5 Washington DC)

Webber's dexterity has also been proven by his cornhole skills, having become the first quadruple amputee to compete in the American Cornhole League, according to ESPN.

In a statement following Webber's arrest, the American Cornhole League told KATV News: "Dayton Webber has not been an active participant with the American Cornhole League since late 2024.

"The ACL is aware of the reports regarding allegations involving Webber. This is an extremely serious matter and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells.

"At this time, this remains an active legal situation. We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing.

"We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime the league will have no further comment."