Lauren Wasser rocked up to the Met Gala sporting a pair of golden prosthetic legs after the lower parts of her limbs were amputated when she was just 24 years old.

As any fashion followers will know, the first Monday of every May marks the Met Gala. There's always bold and quirky looks at the event, and this year was no different.

From Katy Perry wearing a face mask that seemingly completely blocked her vision, to Bad Bunny dressing as an older version of himself, the Met Gala never fails to raise eyebrows.

This year's theme was Costume Art, and it's safe to say that 38-year-old model Wasser understood the brief.

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Wasser donned a gold Prabal Gurung suit styled by Jaz and Sarah for the Met, paired with her signature gold prosthetic legs.

Lauren Wasser wore her signature gold prosthetic legs to the Met (Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Wasser had the lower part of her legs amputated over a decade ago after developing toxic shock syndrome (TSS) from a tampon. This is extremely rare and there's only an estimated incidence of one to three cases per 100,000 menstruating women.

She has been extremely open about her near-fatal experience in her 20s and previously revealed that she was just '10 minutes from death'.

'My feet were turning black'

Speaking on The Diary Of a CEO podcast in 2023, Wasser said: "I was on my period. It was super heavy. I guess I must have passed out. They found me face down on my bedroom floor. I was 10 minutes from death."

Her organs began to fail and Wasser had to be put into an induced coma. Reportedly healthcare professionals told her parents that she had just a one percent chance of survival.

Wasser nearly died in her 20s after developing toxic shock syndrome (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

She went on recall: "My feet were turning black so when I finally woke up they needed to amputate my right leg or I was going to die.

"They're telling me that we cannot give you any pain medication. I felt every single thing that was done to me."

Initially it was only the lower part of Wasser's right leg that was amputated to save her from succumbing to TSS, but after years of pain she went on to have her left one amputated too.

Since the scary ordeal Wasser has been campaigning for greater safety protections for menstrual products.

Symptoms of TSS:

TSS is typically associated with tampon use (Getty Stock Image)

According to Cleveland Clinic, while TSS is associated with tampon use, it can happen to anyone.

"It causes toxins to spread into your bloodstream, causing severe organ damage or death," the website says of the rare illness.

Symptoms of TSS include:

Low blood pressure

Dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting

Watery diarrhea

Sudden high fever, chills, body aches and other flu-like symptoms

Nausea or vomiting

Peeling of the skin on the soles of your feet or palms of your hands

Redness in your eyes and throat

Rash resembling a bad sunburn or red dots on your skin

People are urged to contact their healthcare provider if they experience any of these signs, especially if they use tampons.