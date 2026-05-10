Vladimir Putin believes that Russia is on the brink of winning the war with Ukraine and detailed the key to the country's supposed success.

Yesterday (May 9) marked Moscow's annual Victory Day parade. The celebrations on Red Square mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Several foreign leaders attended the parade, but it was much more scaled back than usual.

For the first time in almost 20 years, the parade took place without tanks, missiles and other heavy weapons, aside from a traditional flyover of combat jets.

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Addressing this, officials said the sudden change of format was due to the 'current operational situation' and pointed to the threat of Ukrainian attacks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the authorities have taken 'additional security measures'.

May 9 marked Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow, which was attend by Vladimir Putin (Alexander NEMENOV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking after the parade, Putin, who has been in power for more than a quarter of a century, declared that the war with Ukraine is 'coming to an end' after more than four years of conflict.

He hailed Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, declaring that they 'face an aggressive force that is armed and supported by the entire bloc of NATO' and are fighting for a 'just cause'.

Putin went on: "Victory has always been and will be ours. The key to success is our moral strength, courage and valour, our unity and ability to endure anything and overcome any challenge."

He continued to say of the war with Ukraine: "I think that the ⁠matter is coming to an end."

His remarks come after Donald Trump brokered a three-day ceasefire on May 8, which eased concerns about possible Ukrainian attempts to disrupt the Russian festivities yesterday.

The Russian president believes the war with Ukraine is 'coming to an end' (Pavel Bednyakov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The POTUS declared on Truth Social on Friday: "I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II."

Trump's statement continued: "This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day."