The real life stories in the latest series of Netflix's Worst Ex Ever has left many true crime followers aghast, especially by the story of a man who appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé not long after committing a serious offence.

Geoffrey Paschel appeared on the fourth season of the ill-advised-dating series, which aired in February 2020, following him as he set off on a whirlwind romance with a Russian woman named Varya Malina.

But just months before, the 48-year-old had been arrested for a violent incident involving his former fiancée, Kristen Wilson. This eventually resulted in Paschel receiving an 18-year prison sentence for a litany of brutal crimes detailed in the second episode of Worst Ex Ever.

Throughout the two days of the trial it took for jurors to hand down a guilty verdict in October 2021, barely 18 months after Paschel appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, the convicted kidnapper was bizarrely supported by his new beau and TLC co-star Varya Malina.

Advert

Varya Malina supported Geoffrey Paschel throughout his trial and sentencing (TLC)

The crimes that put Paschel behind bars

Paschel's new partner from 90 Day Fiancé was even present when the judge ruled that Paschel would remain in prison for 18 years without the possibility of parole, after he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency communication.

Worst Ex Ever goes into detail about the brutal incident that led to these charges, detailing how primary school teacher Wilson had first met Paschel on a dating app, with the Tennessee native appearing charming at first.

However, Wilson discovered that the man who had asked her to marry him had a history of violent assaults and a criminal record relating to abuse against former partners. But, he convinced her that their claims had been exaggerated.

Not long after, Paschel turned his violent behavior on Wilson, leading to the incident in 2019 that saw police officers called to their homes amid reports of a domestic disturbance.

Geoffrey Paschel will not be a free man for well over a decade (Knox County Sheriff's Department)

Knox County District Attorney’s office stated that Paschel 'grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times', in a brutal assault that left Wilson slipping out of consciousness.

He then took away her mobile phone and refused to let her leave the house. However, despite her injuries, she waited until he fell asleep and managed to flee to a nearby home, where she called 911.

Officers noted that she had a a large bruise on her forehead, abrasions on her lip, and multiple bruises on her back and arms, as well as a concussion.

At his trial, Paschel tried to claim that these injuries had been self-inflicted. But the jury found his defense baseless and found him guilty as charged.

Paschel now languishes behind bars in Tennessee, with no prospect of release until 2040. But bizarrely, co-star Malina remains committed to the imprisoned violent abuser, staying at his home and posting on social media in his support.

Her last post on Instagram, which has since become private, comes from late 2025, and reads: “Happy birthday. Even though we can’t celebrate together today, my heart is with you every moment.”