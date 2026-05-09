The mom of the 23-year-old who was shot dead by her father in Texas has spoken out following the devastating loss of her daughter.

In January 2025, Lucy Harrison, from Cheshire, UK, visited her dad at his home in Prosper, Texas, alongside her boyfriend Sam Littler.

On the day they were supposed to travel back to England, she ended up having a heated exchange with her father, Kris Harrison, about Donald Trump.

In police bodycam footage, Kris alleged that the gun accidentally 'went off' while he was showing the firearm to his daughter.

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Kris told one of the officers: "We were getting ready to go to the airport and we were talking about guns. She said 'Have you got a gun?' and I said yes, I got it out and it just went off.

"She stood there as I pulled it out; it went off."

Lucy Harrison had been visiting her dad in Texas when the shooting happened (Facebook)

While Kris was initially investigated for manslaughter, no criminal charges were brought in the case. A Texas grand jury ruled the death as accidental, but Lucy's mom, Jane Coates believes this is 'beyond comprehension'.

Jane has recently spoken out about the case, claiming that her daughter had been let down.

“I feel that she has been so let down. I feel anger, but my anger isn’t shouting and raging,” she said.

“I have a steely determination to call this out and to make sure the truth is heard.”

Jane went on to claim that an investigation found that Lucy was further from her father than what was initially told to the police.

“It’s incredibly frustrating because there was physical evidence there, that there was an autopsy that said Lucy was shot through the heart at a downward trajectory,” Jane added.

Jane explained that authorities had created a diagram to reconstruct the scene, including where the gun was positioned and where the 23-year-old fell to the floor.

Kris, who told police he was an alcoholic, explained he had relapsed prior to the event, but maintains that the gun accidentally fired.

No criminal case was brought against Kris Harrison (Facebook)

Jane is now calling for US authorities to reopen the case, explaining that Cheshire Senior Coroner Jacqueline Devonish concluded Lucy had passed away from an 'unlawful killing.'

“I am so grateful for our UK coroner for looking at all the evidence. She had all the evidence and she came to that unlawful killing conclusion,” she added.

“I feel anger that the police actually took the time to draw this diagram, to see the measurements, to see where Lucy fell in relation to where the shell casing was. For me it's like they had chosen to not follow the physical evidence.”

UNILAD has reached out to authorities in Texas for comment.