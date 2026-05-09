A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles struck and killed a pedestrian on the runway at Denver International Airport on Friday (May 9) evening.

Denver International Airport said in a statement: "Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver Fire Dept."

The individual, who was reportedly walking on the runway, was consumed by one of the plane's engines, officials have told ABC News.

This caused the fire, which was extinguished by firefighters in Denver, US. 231 people were onboard the commercial aircraft, with the plane currently being evaluated.

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One minor injury to a passenger has been reported, ABC News states.

In a statement provided to UNILAD, Frontier Airlines said: "As flight 4345 was departing the evening of May 8 from Denver International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, the aircraft struck a pedestrian on the runway during takeoff."

The airline has released a statement following the incident (Al Drago/Getty Images)

The statement continued: "Smoke was observed in the cabin and the pilots aborted takeoff. Passengers were then safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution. The Airbus A321 was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members.

"We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities. We are deeply saddened by this event."

After the crash, passengers were evacuated from the aircraft, using the slides to ensure a safe return to the runaway. They were then boarded on to buses by emergency services so they could return to the terminal.

Air traffic control audio captured the moment crew reported the emergency.

A Frontier Airlines plane at Denver International Airport in March (Al Drago/Getty Images)

According to ATC.com, the pilot said: "Tower, Frontier 4345, we're stopping on the runway. Uh, we just hit somebody... we have an engine fire. We have 231 souls on board... There was an individual walking across the runway."

The pilot then insisted the situation had worsened and that a full-blown evacuation would be required.

"We've got smoke on the aircraft, we're gonna evacuate on the runway," they said.

UNILAD has reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment.