Pilots onboard Air Canada plane that collided with vehicle on runway named

The two pilots killed as a result of the tragic Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday evening have been identified as Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther.

The commercial flight, which had arrived in New York from Montreal, had slowed down to around 24mph when it collided with a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey fire truck.

Officials say the ground vehicle was dealing with a separate issue involving an 'aircraft operated by United that had reported an issue with odor' when it collided with the Air Canada plane.

Jazz Aviation, who operated the flight on behalf of Air Canada, said that 76 people were onboard the flight, including four crew members.

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The collision happened late on Sunday (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

41 people were taken to hospital, though 32 passengers has since been discharged.

Sadly, the pilot and the co-pilot died as a result of the crash.

"Sadly, the two pilots are confirmed deceased and notifications are being made by Air Canada’s care team at this time," Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia told press on Monday.

The pilot has since been identified as Antoine Forest, who had flown for Jazz Aviation since 2022.

Forest, from Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, lived in the small town which is roughly 25 miles from Montreal, his family confirmed to the Toronto Star.

Jeannette Gagnier, the pilot's great aunt, told the outlet that Forest had been flying since the age of 16.

The pilot and co-pilot died as a result of the collision (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"He was always taking courses and flying," she said. "He never stopped."

Mackenzie Gunther, the first officer alongside Forest, was also killed as a result of the incident.

Seneca Polytechnic announced Gunther graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology program at the school in 2023.

"Through the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program, he joined Jazz Aviation immediately after graduation and began his professional flying career," they wrote on their website.

"Seneca sends our deepest condolences to Mr. Gunther’s family and friends, and to his former colleagues and professors. He will be deeply missed."

An investigation into the collision is underway with officials trying to piece together what happened.

Following the tragic news that the pilots had died, Jazz Aviation President Doug Clarke said in a statement: "Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving flight 8646.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our two pilots and our unwavering support to those who have been injured."

Remarkably, the two officers on the fire truck survived the crash.