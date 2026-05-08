A woman has opened up about 'dumping' her boyfriend after discovering his ChatGPT history, detailing a 'handful' of shocking conversations.

In the new age of AI and dating apps, the boundaries of what constitutes 'cheating' have become increasingly blurred, with many couples now divided over whether emotional connections formed online can be just as damaging as physical ones.

But Lindsey Hall unlocked a whole new questionable territory - snooping on her partner's ChatGPT search history.

Many of us increasingly rely on AI bots for advice and reassurance, but few expect someone else to uncover what’s hidden in our search history.

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Finding out your partner is cheating is one scenario, but finding out that your partner confided in ChatGPT about relationship doubts? It's a whole new kind of betrayal.

"Now, here is where I am certain many will piously tell me I dug my own grave," she wrote on her Substack.

Lindsey couldn't quite believe what she was reading. (@lindseyhallwrites/Instagram)

She recalled borrowing her now ex-boyfriend's laptop to respond to a message after her phone had died, only to find a modern-day girlfriend's complete worst nightmare - a ChatGPT tab titled 'Relationship Issues and Uncertainty' ... *gulp*.

"I invaded his privacy, I never should’ve read what I read," she admitted.

But Hall simply couldn't stop herself.

"Should I be in love after 3.5 months?," her then-partner questioned, casting doubts about her lifestyle, eating disorder history, online writing, and trio of cats.

"And then there’s the whole attraction thing," the soul-destroying chat continued.

Admitting that she was 'floored' by the discovery, Lindsey wrote: "I reread it over and over because I genuinely could not make my brain process."

But the chat history just got worse.

"Then I read the line that I think I will probably remember to my grave: 'I’m just not proud of her.'"

Lindsey couldn't get over the ChatGPT debacle. (@lindseyhallwrites/Instagram)

Still completely gobsmacked at what she had read, she gathered her things from the house while he was asleep, and left.

Her then-partner was 'instantly ashamed' after waking up from his slumber to find Lindsey had left with no trace left behind.

And while they tried to talk through the debacle, the damage had already been done.

Advising others on what to do if they find themselves in the situation, Lindsey said: "If you suspect the person you're dating is using AI for messages or to sort their feelings, I think it's worth having a conversation with that person and asking them how they use AI in their personal lives."

For many, she noted, it's a 'dealbreaker', while others don't see the significance.

"It's almost akin to a values difference in dating," she added.