The mayor of a small Georgia town has fired an entire police force after officers allegedly made accusations about his wife.

Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick has essentially shut down the Cohutta Police Department after firing all ten of its employees over alleged 'inappropriate' comments about his wife, Pam Shinnick.

Ms Shinnick, the town's former clerk, was the centre of a series of complaints from officers last month after she allegedly continued to work for the two despite being sacked for supposedly creating a 'hostile work environment'.

While the matter seemed to have been resolved, a sign on the police department's door on Wednesday (May 6) said: "The PD has been dissolved, and all personnel have been terminated."

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When asked about the mass firings, Mr Shinnick said: They’ll get a paycheck. We’re not that way, and I appreciate their service, okay? It is time for a change."

Mayor Ron Shinnick and his wife, Pam (Facebook/Pam Shinnick)

Sgt. Jeremy May, one of the officers to be fired this week, claimed they were told their jobs would be safe even if they filed an official complaint against the mayor's wife.

"This all comes to personal vendetta from the mayor — and I wholeheartedly believe that," May said.

"Official response from the town attorney: Nobody’s jobs are in jeopardy,” May said. “Here we are, less than a week later, nobody has a job.

"We took a stand for transparency, and in result, every one of them has lost their jobs."

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office has taken over policing for the US town of Cohutta, which has less than 1,000 people.

Sheriff Darren J. Pierce of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: "The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the status of the Cohutta Police Department. "As Sheriff and Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Whitfield County, it is my sworn duty to provide law enforcement services and protection to everyone in our community."

The entire police department were fired (WCRB)

The statement continued: "As a result, effective immediately, my office will assume law enforcement services for the City of Cohutta.

"This transition ensures that those who live in the Cohutta City limits will still receive assistance from law enforcement personnel should they need it.

"This will not affect the residents of the city of Cohutta, nor will it affect response times to emergency calls.

"My office remains committed to the safety and well-being of everyone in Whitfield County."

A special meeting is taking place at the town council in Whitfield County on Friday (May 7), with council members set to suggest the reinstatement of the police officers and the removal of Mayor Shinnick.