The family of a murdered Nashville college student have spoken out after the killer took a plea deal to avoid a longer prison sentence.

Jillian Ludwig was jogging in a park near Belmont University on November 7, 2023, when she was fatally killed by gang member Shaquille Taylor.

Taylor had intended to fire shots at rival gang members in a moving car, but missed his intended target and shot Jillian instead.

The teenager was placed on life support and tragically died the next day.

Advert

Taylor was initially indicted on first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday (May 4) as part of a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to 35 years without the possibility for parole, as well as a further three years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jessica Ludwig, Jillian's mother, spoke in court through her victim impact statement after Taylor pleaded to the lesser crime.

The victim's mother delivered a heartbreaking victim statement (WZTV)

"To me she was more than just my only daughter," she began before going on to describe her daughter as 'extraordinary' and her 'best friend'.

Jessica continued: "The man who is being sentenced today is the exact opposite. A man with a list of crimes so long it is shocking. A man who hurts people and families, and not only lacks compassion and remorse but one who has been known to even brag about his crimes.

"A man who proudly goes by the gang nickname 'the reaper.' Let that sink in. What does that tell you?"

After the sentence had been handed out, Jessica told WSMV that Taylor's prison sentence 'should have been life', adding: "He took everything from us."

Matthew Ludwig, the 18-year-old's father, also delivered a victim impact statement and slammed the criminal justice system.

"I hope he does not see life outside of prison," he said in court. "But he needs to be in jail. For us today, 38 years will have to do.

Shaquille Taylor will spend 38 years behind bars (Metro Nashville Police Department)

"Imagine reading the autopsy report for your 18-year-old daughter. No drugs or alcohol in her system. Perfect weight. Gunshot to the head. There is no worse pain than a father who loses his only daughter to murder."

Taylor had an active arrest warrant at the time of Jillian's murder having faced previous charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and auto theft.

"In 2023, I trusted Nashville, Tennessee, to keep to keep my daughter safe for four years as she ventured off into the world to succeed, to thrive," Matthew added.

"But in only 83 days, Nashville failed her and us so miserably."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].