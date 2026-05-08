American parents who fail to pay outstanding child support may have their US passport revoked after a crackdown was announced by the Trump administration yesterday (May 7).

The US Department of State announced that parents who owe 'substantial amounts of court-ordered child support' would be targeted under the new approach, which could see thousands lose their US passports, unable to travel outside of the country or use the documentation for ID purposes.

A spokesperson from the department wrote: "Under President Trump, the Department of State is using common sense tools to support American families and strengthen compliance with US laws."

Under 1996 federal law, Americans have been required to comply with child support obligations in order to receive a passport, and the department has the right to revoke it in a case where individuals owe more than $2,500.

Advert

The Trump administration announced the crackdown yesterday. (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

The law is currently rarely-enforced, and was a consequence previously used in circumstances where people with such debt sought to renew their passports.

However, as of today (May 8), as per AP, the Trump administration are reportedly cracking down on the law harder than ever before.

The statement added: "The Department of State is coordinating with the Department of Health and Human Services on an unprecedented scale to revoke the passports of Americans who have racked up significant outstanding child support debt.

"This action supports the welfare of American children by exacting real consequences for child support delinquency under existing federal law."

The government urged those who owe child support to pay immediately to avoid 'passport revocation'.

They described the law as a 'powerful tool'. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Eligibility for a new passport will only be restored after child support debt is paid to the relevant state child support enforcement agency," it continued, "And the individual is no longer delinquent according to HHS records."

AP also reported that those outside the US at the time of their passport revocation will be ordered to visit an embassy to get an emergency travel document, in order to reenter the country.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar added: "Once these parents resolve their debts, they can once again enjoy the privilege of a US passport.

"We are taking this action precisely to impel these parents to do the right thing by their children and by US law."

The department reported that since the law began, stated had collected $657 million in arrears, describing it as a 'powerful tool'.