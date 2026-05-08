An infectious disease specialist has shared her thoughts on hantavirus, the possibility of it becoming a pandemic, and if we should be worried.

Hantavirus had made headlines of late after a Dutch cruise ship carrying around 150 passengers had an outbreak of the virus.

Three people have sadly died, and a further five cases of hantavirus have been confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The strain of hantavirus that's present onboard the ship, called MV Hondius, is believed to be the Andes virus – a type of hantavirus that's spread from person-to-person contact.

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While the WHO has assured people that hantavirus is 'not the next Covid', questions still remain about the infectious disease.

With this in mind, UNILAD spoke with Dr. Alexandra Wharton-Smith, a global health researcher and infectious disease specialist who currently works as an advisor for Essential Emergency & Critical Care Global.

Should people be concerned about another pandemic?

There has been a hantavirus outbreak on a Dutch cruise ship (AFP via Getty Images)

"I am optimistic that this will not become a global pandemic, as the evidence we have so far on the Andes strain historically is that it stays relatively contained and the human to human transmission has mostly only been through close and prolonged contact with infected people," Dr. Wharton-Smith told us.

"The current outbreak is being closely monitored to prevent further spread and there have not been many confirmed cases so far. The contacts of those cases are being traced to ensure we can stop any further spread."

She continued: "From what we know, hantaviruses are much less infectious than other viruses like influenza, measles or COVID-19 and has a shorter period that people can infect others, although the incubation period (time it can take from exposure to the virus to illness) is quite long – possibly up to 6-8 weeks."

What is likelihood of hantavirus spreading worldwide?

Three passengers onboard the MV Hondius have died (AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Wharton-Smith said it's likely more cases of hantavirus will surface across the globe as former cruise ship passengers who were on the MV Hondius and exposed to the virus will have gotten off the ship at different points.

MV Hondius started its journey in Argentina on April 1 and proceeded to travel to the Sandwich Islands. The ship then went to Tristan da Cunha, per El País, and onto St Helena.

On April 27, the vessel arrived at Ascension Island and then made its way to Cape Verde. It's when the cruise was en route to Cape Verde that the first positive hantavirus result was confirmed on May 2, CBC reported.

While more cases are likely, Dr. Wharton-Smith is optimistic that the disease will be contained.

"The confirmed cases and those who have fallen ill, so far, seem to be well contained to prevent it spreading to more people," she said.

"Healthcare workers are well equipped to practice good infection prevention and control and from our experience with COVID-19, governments know which measures to put in place to stop the cases from increasing if and when cases do occur."

Dr. Wharton-Smith added: "Based on the limited information we have about past outbreaks in South America, it doesn't seem to spread as quickly and intensely as other respiratory viruses, so I am hopeful these cases will be well contained and we won't see a high increase in cases."

What advice would you give to those worried about hantavirus?

Dr. Alexandra Wharton-Smith has urged people not to worry about hantavirus (Supplied)

"My advice for now is not to worry, stay up to date with the news from reliable sources and carry on as normal," said the infectious disease specialist.

Explaining why people shouldn't be too worried, Dr. Wharton-Smith said: "The WHO and national health authorities are closely tracking anyone with exposure to cases from the cruise ship and monitoring them to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"Hantavirus is transmitted through exposure to infected rodents and their fluids and/or droppings. With the Andes strain of hantavirus, human-to-human transmission is possible through close contact and fluids of infected people, but currently there are only a handful of cases and they are being closely tracked and receiving care."

A timeline of the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius

The MV Hondius is now on its way to Cape Verde (UNILAD)

1 April - The MV Hondius cruise ship departs Ushuaia, Argentina, going on to visit Antarctica, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island. Around 150 people are on board, of 23 different nationalities.

6 April - A 69-year-old Dutch man complains of a fever, headache, and mild diarrhoea while onboard.

11 April - The man’s condition deteriorates. He dies following respiratory distress.

12 April - The captain of the MV Hondius breaks the news of the man’s death to passengers. According to one of the passengers, the captain says the man died of natural causes and there is no contagion. Life continues as normal on board the ship.

24 April - The man’s wife, also 69 and from the Netherlands, goes ashore in St Helena, a remote island in the South Atlantic, experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms. On the same day, a British man presents to the ship’s doctor with shortness of breath and signs of pneumonia.

25 April - The Dutch woman boards an Airlink flight to Johannesburg, South Africa. Contact tracing efforts follow in the coming days to track down the 82 passengers and six crew members onboard the flight.

26 April - The 69-year-old Dutch woman dies after arriving at the emergency department in Johannesburg, South Africa. Meanwhile, the British man’s condition deteriorates.

27 April - The British man is medically evacuated from Ascension Island to South Africa. He remains in intensive care in Johannesburg. The MV Hondius initiates its SHIELD response health and safety plan.

28 April - A German passenger develops a fever.

2 May - The German passenger dies following pneumonia symptoms. Laboratory testing confirms the British man has hantavirus. The World Health Organisation is notified by the UK.

4 May - The Dutch woman is also confirmed to have had hantavirus. The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, confirms that there are two crew members, one British and one Dutch, with acute respiratory symptoms who require urgent medical attention.

6 May - Swiss authorities confirm a case of hantavirus from a passenger of the MV Hondius who heard of the outbreak and presented himself at a hospital in Zurich. The two crew members, along with a close contact of the German passenger who died on 2 May, are medically evacuated from MV Hondius. Of these three passengers, two are now in stable condition in hospital, and one is asymptomatic in Germany. The MV Hondius heads North for the Canary Islands. Oceanwide Expeditions says no symptomatic individuals remain on the ship

8 May - The UK confirms a third British national has suspected hantavirus on the remote island of Tristan da Cunha.

10 May - The MV Hondius is scheduled to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife.