If your morning routine involves reaching for an iced coffee, you might want to read this.

Dentists are now warning that iced coffee, which has exploded in popularity with no signs of slowing down, could be doing some serious damage to your teeth.

Worst of all, most people have absolutely no idea what's happening.

Dr Deepa Chopra, a dentist at Whites Dental, says the problem isn't what's in your cup exactly, but how you're drinking it.

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And for the millions of people who sip slowly across a morning, the news isn't good.

Dr Chopra said: "Iced coffee might feel like a lighter or more refreshing option, but from a dental perspective it can be quite damaging, especially when it is consumed slowly over a long period of time."

Iced coffee could be damaging your teeth's enamel - here's how to stop it (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Why is iced coffee so bad for your teeth?

Coffee is naturally acidic, and acidity weakens your tooth enamel. But when you serve it iced and add the syrups, flavorings and sweetness that come standard in most popular iced coffee orders, the damage potential rises significantly.

Dr Chopra added: "Many iced coffee drinks contain added sugars or flavoured syrups, which feed bacteria in the mouth. These bacteria then produce acid that attacks the enamel, increasing the risk of cavities."

Here's where it gets particularly bad for slow sippers. Unlike a hot coffee that most people knock back fairly quickly, iced coffee tends to be nursed, carried around and slipped slowly over a couple of hours, kept on the desk all morning.

According to Dr Chopra, that's there the damage is occurring.

"Unlike a hot drink that is usually consumed relatively quickly, iced coffee is often sipped over an extended period. This means your teeth are exposed to acid and sugar repeatedly, which can prolong the damage," Dr Chopra added.

Which kind of makes sense, really.

Most people sip iced coffee over a long period - which could be causing big damage (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Can iced coffee permanently damage your teeth?

The short answer, according to Dr Chopra, is yes - and the damage is often irreversible.

Once your enamel is gone, it's gone. There's no growing it back.

She said: "Enamel does not repair itself once it is worn away. Regular exposure to acidic drinks like iced coffee can slowly erode this protective layer, making your teeth more vulnerable.

On top of the structural damage this can cause, there's also cosmetic damage. Dr Chopra points out that iced coffee carries the same staining risk as its hot counter park, something regular drinkers might already be noticing.

Dentists have warned that Iced Coffee could be damaging your teeth (Photo by RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

How to protect your teeth if you're a big coffee drinker

There is some good news here - and Dr Chopra isn't telling anyone to kick the habit. She says a few simple changes to how you drink iced coffee can make a big difference to your gum health.

Drink it in one sitting rather than sipping slowly throughout the day - prolonged exposure is the biggest problem

Choose options with less added sugar and avoid flavored syrups where possible

Rinse your mouth with water after finishing your drink to help neutralize the acid

Don't brush your teeth straight after, wait a short period first. Brushing on softened enamel can cause more harm than good

The last point might raise a few eyebrows, but Dr Chopra explains that acid in the coffee temporarily softens enamel, meaning brushing straight afterwards can actually accelerate the erosion rather than clean it away.

While you don't have to kick the iced coffee completely, Doc's advice is to be smarter about how you're drinking it, as the damage might be happening slowly and by the time you notice it, it could be too late to undo the damage.