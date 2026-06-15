After months of tense negotiations, Donald Trump had an extra special reason to celebrate his 80th Birthday on Sunday - as he officially announced a peace deal framework had been secured with rival nation Iran.

For three arduous months, tensions between the two countries had been at an all time high, following US-Israeli airstrikes back in February, which took out Iran’s key leaders and led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane for the transport of oil.

Yet despite casualties on both sides and an initial reluctance to reach a mutually agreeable solution, Trump finally announced on Sunday that a peace deal had been secured.

Trump made the vital announcement on Sunday shortly before UFC Freedom 250 began (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

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Sharing the news on Truth Social, he wrote: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

He then continued in a second post: “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!”

The surprising development came just days after Trump had shared his birthday wish for world peace.

When grilled on his birthday wishes back on June 10, Trump was asked what he wanted for his birthday in addition to peace in the Middle East, to which he responded: “Well, I’ll go a step bigger…peace for the world, OK?”​

“Peace for the world. Middle East? Yes. Peace for the whole world.”​

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President Donald Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White walk out of the White House onto the South Lawn for the UFC Freedom 250 fight (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The announcement came just three hours before a celebratory UFC event got underway at the White House to mark the President’s milestone birthday.

Initially the event, which anticipated crowds above 4000 on site and over 100,000 at the neighbouring Fan Fest had been due to start at 8pm local time, however this was later pushed to 9pm following a less than ideal weather forecast.

Hail the size of ping-pong balls, persistent lightning and gales up to 70mph were forecast for the region, with many fearing the event may be cancelled altogether if a ‘shelter-in-place’ order was issued.

Despite the risks however, the White House refused to back down, and argued that the event would go ahead ‘rain or shine’ in order to mark the historic occasion.











