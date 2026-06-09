Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran after they shot down a US military helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz, vowing that America would retaliate as tensions in the Middle East threatened to escalate once again.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump confirmed that an Apache helicopter had been brought down and that he had been briefed by the military on the situation.

"The Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote.

"There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

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A US official said current indications were that the Apache had been brought down by an Iranian drone.

Donald Trump has promised Iran a big response (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Two soldiers rescued by drone boat in 'first for American forces'

In what military officials described as an unprecedented rescue operation, both crew members were pulled to safety by an unmanned surface vessel, essentially a drone boat, operated by Task Force 59.

The soldiers were recovered within around two hours of the helicopter going down off the coast of Oman, according to a statement from US Central Command, which said both were in stable condition.

Spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins told NBC News that the two soldiers were picked up by a Task Force 59 unmanned surface vessel, essentially a drone boat.

A US official confirmed that while the soldiers' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, both required medical attention.

The incident was first reported by the New York Times.

Iranian media appeared to acknowledge what had happened, with the semi-official Mehr News Agency reporting that no claim of responsibility had been made by Iran, while the Revolutionary Guard had yet to issue a statement.

An Apache Helicopter was shot down over Iran last week (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump warns Iran as nuclear deal talks enter 'final throes'

The downing of the helicopter came at a particularly sensitive moment in US-Iran relations.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Trump had told reporters that negotiations over a nuclear deal were in their "final throes" and that an agreement could be signed within days.

"We're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal that will not allow in any way, shape or form nuclear weapons," he said.

Trump suggested the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes, would reopen immediately upon any agreement being signed.

"The strait will open up right away. It'll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days," he said, adding the deal could theoretically be concluded "in one hour, if you want to know the truth."

Shipping has been blocked at the Strait of Hormuz (Photo by AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images)

Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the strategically vital shipping lane since the US and Israel launched their military campaign in the region.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the two sides are close to a deal in the weeks since a ceasefire was agreed, though no formal agreement has yet materialised.

The helicopter incident also follows Iran and Israel exchanging their first direct attacks since the April truce, briefly raising fears of a return to full-scale conflict in the region before both sides stepped back from the brink.

Oil prices fell and markets recovered as the immediate threat of further escalation receded.

On Sunday, Trump had played down the danger faced by US troops in the region.

"We have the best offense anyone's ever seen. So I don't consider it danger," he told NBC's Meet the Press.



