Tensions in the Gulf have reached a new peak, with a fragile ceasefire now looking shakier than ever after a fresh wave of military action overnight.

Iran responded to a second consecutive day of renewed assaults by striking Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar in the early hours of Thursday, sending sirens ringing out across all three nations.

Bahrain, which is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet, along with Kuwait and Qatar, scrambled to respond to the incoming fire, with Kuwait confirming it intercepted both drones and missiles.

The retaliation came just days after hostilities flared up again on Tuesday, when Iran targeted three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping channels and a persistent flashpoint since the fragile truce was struck.

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US conducted a series of Military Strikes overnight (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

What targets did the US hit in Iran?

US forces reported striking approximately 90 targets across Iran in the latest wave of attacks, according to US Central Command, which said the operation was designed to weaken Iran's ability "to threaten freedom of navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials confirmed the targets included more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard small boats. Iranian state media reported explosions in Bushehr, home to the country's nuclear power plant complex, as well as the southern ports of Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

A railway bridge in Golestan province was also reportedly struck, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirming two bridges had been hit.

"US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief," Central Command said in a statement.

It's against this backdrop that President Donald Trump has now issued a stark warning about where the conflict could be heading next.

President Donald Trump has now issued a stark warning about where the conflict could be heading next. (Photo by Filip SINGER / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

What has Donald Trump said about the conflict escalating?

Trump reshared an image on Truth Social showing buildings ablaze and emitting thick black smoke, reportedly in Iran, alongside the message: "This is retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships. If it happens again, it will get much worse."

Asked about the status of the interim ceasefire, Trump didn't hold back, stating: "I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them any more. They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people and they're vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it."

Despite this, he indicated negotiations could still continue, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the US had 'won militarily' and suggesting Iran wanted to strike a deal, though he questioned whether they could be trusted to honour one.

اظهارات امروز ترامپ، از توهین به ملت ایران تا تهدید به حملات بیشتر، نه نشانه اقتدار، بلکه اعتراف به شکست سیاستی است که سال ها بر زور، تحریم و تهدید بنا شده و نتوانست ملت ایران را به زانو درآورد. با ترامپ جنایتکار و قاتل باید با زبان خودش صحبت کرد، ظاهرا زبان زور را بهتر می فهمد! — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) July 8, 2026





Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi hit back on X, claiming Trump's comments "are not a sign of power but an admission of the failure." Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf added: "The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold."

UNILAD has contacted the US State Department for further comment.