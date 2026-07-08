President Trump has threatened to hit Iran 'hard again tonight' after announcing that the ceasefire between the two countries 'is over'.

The president is currently attending a NATO summit in Turkey, but his focus remains on the war between the US and Iran.

Just last month, Tehran and Washington signed a 14-page document which extended the ceasefire and aimed to end the conflict 'on all fronts'.

But last night (July 7), the countries exchanged fresh attacks, as the US reported that it had fired at more than 80 Iranian targets overnight.

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The American strikes followed attacks on three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the week, for which Iran has not yet claimed responsibility for.

Asked in Turkey by reporters today (July 8) whether the ceasefire is over for good, Trump responded with a brutal threat.

The president said: "To me, I think it's over.

Donald Trump issued a ferocious warning to Iran today while attending NATO discussion in Turkey. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people."

He added: "We hit them very hard last night ... probably hit them hard again tonight. I'll give a little warning, we're going to hit them hard tonight."

The president branded the country's government as 'liars', further claiming that they would use a nuclear weapon on the west, given the opportunity.

Trump continued: "We make a deal. Iran go outside, talk to the press, they say 'we never even talked about it'. There's something wrong with them.

The president noted that he is 'not happy' with Iran following overnight US strikes. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"They're cuckoo. As far as I'm concerned, it's over."

He added that the US has not even hit Iran at 'the highest level', and warned that future attacks could include strikes on their critical infrastructure, including bridges and desalination plants.

But despite his threats, Trump's negotiators still believe a deal can be made between the two countries.

"I'll speak to our negotiators, they're good people. Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, but they have to come back to me.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them."

Citing a crucial point of contention that has come up during peace talks, the president added: "They will never build a nuclear weapon under our deal."

Iran previously promised not to sign a final nuclear deal with the US unless Israel withdraws from Lebanon.