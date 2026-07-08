Olympian sparks heated debate after sharing video kissing her son on the lips
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Olympian sparks heated debate after sharing video kissing her son on the lips

Social media seemed split on whether Shawn Johnson's kisses with her son were appropriate or not

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Topics: Parenting, Social Media

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford