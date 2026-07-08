Olympian sparks heated debate after sharing video kissing her son on the lips

An Olympic gymnast has got the internet talking after posting a picture on social media of them kissing her son on the lips.

On July 4, Shawn Johnson shared an Instagram video of her kissing 2-year-old son, Barrett 'Bear'.

Johnson, who is married to Andrew East, can be seen in the clip giving her child several kisses on the lips while the pair lapped up the Independence Day sunshine while on a boat.

She accompanied the post with “What a smooch!! Hahahaha this guy came outta nowhere!!”

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As always with the comment section, not everyone thought it was cute.

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, have three children: Drew Hazel East, Jett James East and Barrett "Bear" Madison East. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What did social media say about Shawn Johnson kissing her child?

Some users on the post raised questions as to whether the kissing was appropriate.

“My husband and I have never kissed our daughter on the lips, we’ll kiss her cheeks, forehead, nose, chin, whatever we will not kiss her lips,” one commenter said. “Teaching boundaries early is very important.”

Another was more diplomatic: "I do kiss my son on the lips but when he wants to do a 'long kiss' like Daddy I say 'no that’s only for grown ups when they get married' as I feel for me personally it becomes a bit inappropriate, but each to their own."

A different poster argued that this was something 'for mum and dad' only: "Pecks are one thing... Only Dad should be kissing mom like that"

Shawn Johnson won a total of four Olympic medals during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. She secured one gold medal on the balance beam and three silver medals in the team competition, the individual all-around, and the floor exercise.(Photo by Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Several other posters were quick to jump to the defence of Johnson, suggesting that this was all part of growing up and there was nothing weird about the special bond between mother and daughter.

One user said: "It’s that age! They are so in love with their mommas. By 5 mine was back to the cheek. Enjoy every minute with your babies it goes quick!"

Another argued this was absolutely normal for a child their age, saying: "Love the intense love for his momma! My youngest was like this, so deeply loving to me! He is still a big momma lover at now 7 years old, he will give me kisses everyday, and really pause in the love of it."

A different Instagram user, herself a mother added to the chorus of approval, saying: “Not as many lip kisses now that he’s older but he will give me cheek kisses in his appreciation of things I’ve done for him or just to say I love you mom!”

Another poster said that they grew up doing this thing all the time, but for some it could be seen as a difference in culture: "I'm sorry but is this not normal?? I'm Hispanic and I grew up kissing my parents on the lips, now I kiss my children on the lips too. I see a bunch of older white women disgusted by it in the comments which is sad because its such a beautiful thing."

In addition to her son, Johnson shares daughter Drew Hazel, 6, and son Jett James, 4, with husband Andrew East, 34.

UNILAD has approached Shawn Johnson for comment.