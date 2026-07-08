Karmelo Anthony’s defense team makes huge demand after Austin Metcalf murder conviction
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Karmelo Anthony’s defense team makes huge demand after Austin Metcalf murder conviction

His legal team wants the judge who oversaw his trial removed from the case entirely

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Topics: Crime, Texas, True crime, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford