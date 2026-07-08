Karmelo Anthony’s defense team makes huge demand after Austin Metcalf murder conviction

A teenager convicted of murdering a fellow student at a high school track meet is now attempting to have his conviction overturned, with his legal team launching a fresh bid for a new trial.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, was found guilty last month of the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, who died at the scene of the Frisco, Texas track meet in April 2025.

A jury in Collin County took less than three hours to reach its verdict of guilty, rejecting Anthony's claim that he had acted in self-defence. He was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in prison.

However, he immediately filed a notice to appeal the conviction.

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Now, in a new development in the case, Anthony's legal team has confirmed it has filed a formal motion seeking to have his conviction thrown out entirely.

Austin Metcalf was described as an 'amazing kid' (Family Handout)

Defence team files motion for new trial

According to a press release from Anthony's lawyers, the team has filed a Verified Motion to Recuse, requesting that Judge John Roach, who presided over the original trial, be removed from any further proceedings in the case.

Alongside this, the defense has also filed a separate motion for a new trial, citing what it describes as 'constitutional and legal challenges' arising from the original proceedings.

The statement read: "The defense has also filed a Motion for new trial, raising constitutional and legal challenges stemming from the trial, and is requesting that those issues be decided by an independent judge."

Anthony's current legal team has not publicly detailed its specific reasoning for seeking Judge Roach's removal.

Karmelo Anthony was convicted of the murder of Anthony Metcalf, and sentenced to 35 years in prison (Frisco Police Department)

Judge Roach has not yet responded publicly to a request for comment on the filing.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is not part of Anthony's official defence team but has been advising his family, previously told reporters he expected any appeal to raise questions including whether race played a role in jury selection, given that no Black jurors served on the panel, and whether Anthony received adequate legal representation during his trial.

Merritt has been critical of Anthony's original defence lawyers, though these remain claims made by an outside adviser rather than findings confirmed by any court.

Michael Ware, who leads the Texas Innocence Project, is understood to be part of the new legal team assembled following Anthony's conviction, though Anthony himself is a private client of Ware's rather than a case being handled by the Innocence Project.

17-year-old Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed last year (NewsNation/YouTube)

What happened on the day when Austin Metcalf died?

The case stemmed from a confrontation at the track meet, where Metcalf had been asked by his coach to prevent students from other schools sitting beneath his school's tent.

Reportedly, Anthony was asked to leave the area multiple times, and the situation escalated into a physical confrontation before Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf, who died at the scene.

Even if the request for a new trial is granted, legal proceedings of this kind are typically expected to take months, if not years, before any resolution.

In the meantime, Anthony remains in protective custody at the Wallace Pack Unit near Navasota, Texas.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Karmelo Anthony, Mike Ware, Judge John Roach Jr., Lee Merritt and the Collin County District Attorney's office for comment.