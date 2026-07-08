Deaf and blind doctor explains how she communicates with patients and the misconceptions
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Deaf and blind doctor explains how she communicates with patients and the misconceptions

Alexandra Adams has officially become the UK's first deafblind doctor to graduate from medical school

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: This Morning/ITV

Topics: Health, UK News, ITV, This Morning

Britt Jones
Britt Jones