Tyler Robinson, who's accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, is attempting to avoid the death penalty by challenging the prosecution's 'reliability of DNA evidence'.

Robinson was charged with aggravated murder last year following the killing of the conservative activist, who was assassinated at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

The suspect has been charged with a number of other offences, including obstruction of justice after having attempted to dispose of evidence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

A preliminary court hearing is being held, which will determine whether there is enough evidence to go to trial.

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During that, defense attorney Michael Burt challenged DNA evidence used to connect Robinson to a bolt-action rifle that had been recovered wrapped up in a towel not far from the crime scene.

Tyler Robinson is accused of murder (Rick Egan-Pool/Getty Images)

"She can't match Mr. Robinson to the questioned samples because she didn't do the sequence testing," Burt argued to FBI forensic analyst Amanda Bakker.

Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride stated such discussion is a matter for a trial, not the preliminary hearing where prosecutors just need to provide enough evidence for the case to go to court.

McBride said: "The point is there are explanations that are susceptible to different interpretations and arguments. Ultimately we're going to have an expert hearing where all of the literature is before the court and the court is going to determine if it meets the threshold of reliability at trial."

Bakker went on to testify that a DNA sample from Robinson's roommate, Lance Twiggs, had DNA from two people.

Jennifer Faumuina of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation claimed the two people were Twiggs and 'very likely' Robinson.

The hearing has seen a number of people testify, including former Utah Valley University Officer Christopher Bagley, who said he witnessed Kirk's shooting.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Bagley testified that he discovered a nearby gravel rooftop set up with a ‘sniper’ known as a ‘sniper pad’.

"It looks like a sniper pad," Bagley said as per PBS, before stating that this was indicated when ‘you've got markings of elbows, knees and feet'.

The witness went on to say he could see the right side of Kirk's body as the shooting occurred.

He said: "I saw him go to the left ... I could no longer see the right side of his body. Then everybody started getting up and started to run, more of a chaos situation."

Robinson has not entered a plea as prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Timeline of events following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

September 10 2025 - Day of the attack

12pm - Kirk presents a scheduled event at Utah Valley University (UVU)

12.23pm - While taking a question on gun violence, Kirk is shot in the neck by a single bullet. Footage shows the podcaster slumped over before being carried in a car as the crowd erupts into panic.

2.40pm - President Donald Trump later confirmed Kirk’s passing on Truth Social, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

September 11 2025 - Gun and engraved bullet casings discovered

At a press conference, authorities say they had discovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel, as well as some bullet casings with phrases like ‘Hey fascist, catch!’ and ‘notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?’. The latter is a reference to the furry subculture, which centres on human-like animals.

Meanwhile, the FBI releases images and video of a 'person of interest'. Tyler Robinson's mother allegedly recognizes him and his parents confront him.

Later that day, Robinson turns himself in to the police.

September 12 2025 - Tyler Robinson’s arrest announced

While appearing on Fox and Friends, Trump says a suspect was in custody: “Essentially, someone that was very close to him turned him in.”

Later, authorities announce Robinson’s arrest, who, according to investigators, had confessed to his father, leading to him calling a family friend, who then called the US Marshals, who detained the 22-year-old.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, gives her first statement after her husband’s passing, saying that his movement ‘is not going anywhere’.

She adds: “You have no idea the fire you've ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

September 16 2025 - Charges against Robinson announced

Prosecutors reveal the charges against Robinson included aggravated murder, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm. Robinson makes his first initial court appearance.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he is convicted, adding: “I do not take this decision lightly.”

September 21 2025 - Erika Kirk says she ‘forgives’ his killer

At Kirk’s memorial service on 21 September, the 37-year-old takes to the stage to pay tribute to her husband and reveal why she’d ‘forgiven’ his killer.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she said.

"On the cross, our saviour said: ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’

"That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do."

July 6 2026 - Robinson back in court

A five-day preliminary hearing begins, where prosecutors lay out the evidence against Robinson.