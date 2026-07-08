USA Soccer superstar Folarin Baloguin has broken his silence after the team's disappointing World Cup exit following a 4-1 thumping by Belgium.

Baloguin was the centre of a media storm before the game after it appeared Donald Trump had intervened by personally calling Gianni Infantino in a bid to get his red card rescinded.

Trump said he only asked Infantino to review the red card, not to change it.

Baloguin was set to miss his side's last-16 tie against Belgium after being shown a straight red card for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic.

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But FIFA made the shock decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, leading to widespread criticism, including from Uefa, Belgium and England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Despite him being re-instated, the US team would go on to get hammered 4-1 by Belgium, with their players seemingly mocking Donald Trump by imitating his now-iconic dance the end of the game.

Despite the loss, Baloguin was one of the best players on the pitch during the tournament for the US, leading the team as they secured wins over Australia, Paraguay and Boznia Herzgovina.





What did Folarin Baloguin say about the World Cup loss?

Posting to his Instagram, Baloguin said: "My debut World Cup… it hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer.

"I want to say sorry to our fans it was not good enough when it mattered most and we let you down.

"Soccer in America will only become bigger the belief, the talent, and the passion is continually growing and I know the best days are in front of us, the future belongs to those who never stop believing, this moment will fuel us.

"We will be back. Why not us? For the nation. For the flag."

The Monaco striker will now have some time out to reflect on the tournament before he returns to his club team to begin preparations for next season.

The route for the remaining teams to get to the final (UNILAD)

2026 World Cup fixture schedule and US kick off times (ET)

Thursday, 9 July

Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, kick-off 4pm - Los Angeles, US

Friday, 10 July

Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 3pm - Miami, US

Saturday, 11 July

Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 9pm - Kansas City, US

Tuesday, 14 July

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 3pm - Arlington, US

Wednesday, 15 July

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 3pm - Atlanta, US

Saturday, 18 July

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Sunday, 19 July

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 3pm - New Jersey, US



