The USA's World Cup journey has come to an abrupt and painful end, and it's fair to say nobody saw a result quite this bad coming.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were beaten 4-1 by Belgium in the round of 16, in a match that had been overshadowed for days by the ongoing saga surrounding Folarin Balogun's suspended red card ban.

President Donald Trump had personally spoken with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, asking the governing body to review the red card Balogun picked up against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The day before the game, it was confirmed the striker would be free to feature against Belgium, a decision that left the Europeans furious.

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In the end, though, Belgium had the last laugh. A brace from Charles De Ketelaere, along with goals from Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku, secured a comfortable win for the Red Devils and sent the co-hosts packing.

The USA were unceremoniously dumped out of the World Cup by Belgium last night (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Elsewhere on the same day, Spain knocked Portugal out of the competition thanks to a late winner from Mikel Merino, with the Arsenal midfielder ghosting in to slot a low finish past Diogo Costa, bringing an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's so-called 'last dance' at a World Cup.

How bad was the USA's World Cup defeat?

Last night's 4-1 exit was the USA's heaviest World Cup defeat in 36 years, with their last loss of this scale coming against Czechoslovakia back in 1990.

Empty seats could be seen scattered around the Seattle crowd well before full-time, as the wave of optimism that had built up among American fans throughout the tournament appeared to evaporate in real time, with the whole occasion having been overshadowed by Trump's intervention over Balogun's ban in the first place.

Speaking after the game, Balogun addressed the controversy head-on.

"When you're given a red card, usually the protocol is you don't play in the following game. Then, when that decision's overturned, of course, it's going to be controversial," he said.

Folarin Balogun was cleared to play against Belgium (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"So it didn't really surprise me too much. But as a player my job is just to go out there and focus on my job. And I'm disappointed we weren't able to win today."

The soccer star added: "I accepted the decision when I was given the red card, and then I also accepted the decision when I was told I could play. There's not too much else I can really say on the matter. All that being said, Belgium were the better team today. They played much better than us."

Coach Pochettino said he was heartbroken about the result, claiming the team 'need to learn'.

He said: "It's a process to learn. We need to see why we did not approach the game in the same way as the rest of the World Cup.

"Maybe the explanation is easy, it just wasn't our day. The responsibility is myself. We need to check what we did because it's not the performance the way we played."

Pochettino also told the BBC that he was 'disappointed with too many people', adding: "They put politics and manipulation, talk about ethics and integrity [first]. If we talk about the history of this game, I am disappointed in a personal way."

Why did FIFA defend the World Cup referee?

Balogun said he 'accepted the decision' (Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Away from the pitch, FIFA has been forced to defend Brazilian referee Raphael Claus after Trump described him as 'suspect' for showing Balogun the red card in the first place.

The president made the comments while defending his phone call with Infantino, the same call that triggered Balogun's ban being suspended for 12 months.

FIFA hit back with a statement backing their official, saying: "FIFA recognises Raphael Claus as one of the world's leading professional referees and a valued member of Team One, FIFA's elite group of referees, at the FIFA World Cup.

"Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity."

Brazilian referee Raphael Clau was under fire from Donald Trump before the game (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

FIFA's referee chief Pierluigi Collina also came to Claus' defence, adding: "Raphael Claus is refereeing at his second FIFA World Cup, having been with us in Qatar in 2022. He is an experienced and highly respected referee, and we maintain full confidence in him as a trusted match official."

Elsewhere in the competition, England have already booked their place in the quarter-finals following a dramatic 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico, and will now face Norway for a spot in the last four.

2026 World Cup fixture schedule and US kick off times (ET)

Tuesday, 7 July

Round of 16 - Match 95: Argentina vs Egypt, kick-off 12pm - Vancouver, Canada

Round of 16 - Match 96: Switzerland vs Colombia, kick-off 4pm - Foxborough, US

Thursday, 9 July

Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, kick-off 4pm - Los Angeles, US

Friday, 10 July

Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 3pm - Miami, US

Saturday, 11 July

Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 9pm - Kansas City, US

Tuesday, 14 July

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 3pm - Arlington, US

Wednesday, 15 July

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 3pm - Atlanta, US

Saturday, 18 July

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Sunday, 19 July

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 3pm - New Jersey, US