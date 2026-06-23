The owner of a Boston bar that 'thought they were prepared' for the World Cup custom were drunk dry by Scottish soccer fans.

Noelle Somers, Chief Operating Officer at Hennessy’s Bar in downtown Boston has been rushed off her feet for nearly two weeks after the Sots arrived in town.

Scotland are competing in their first World Cup since 1998 and it's safe to say it's certainly no Scotland, no party in the US.

Steve Clarke's side have faced Haiti and Morocco in their opening two games, both of which were held at the Boston Stadium.

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As a result, thousands of Scottish fans have adopted Boston as their second home in the past week and a bit, leading to an incredible boom in business across the Massachusetts city.

Speaking to UNILAD, Somers said that despite preparing for an increase in customers over the World Cup period, they simply weren't prepared for the onslaught by the Scots.

"We had run out of a lot of beer come Sunday night (14 June)," she explained.

Hennessy’s Bar in Boston was taken over by Scots in recent weeks (Supplied)

"We had to change our our delivery strategy for the following week. I think all bars in Boston did that where we were getting deliveries every day last week."

While Somers didn't have an exact figure on how many beers have been sold at Hennessy’s, she admitted to UNILAD 'it's triple the amount that we would usually do on like our huge day like St Patrick's Day.'

The pub owner added: "Everything has surprised us about this. We thought we were prepared.

"The amount amount of fans that traveled from Scotland to come over has been unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it."

England are next in town with the Three Lions playing Ghana in Boston on Tuesday (June 22), and to avoid a shortage of beer similar to that experienced with the Scots, Somers is 'upping order and quantities'.

While the frantic shifts are set to continue over the next few weeks, with Boston even hosting a quarter-final later in the World Cup, Somers is pleased about the boost soccer fans are providing for the city.

Scotland fans have been having the time of their lives in Boston (Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

She added to UNILAD: "For our street in Boston and for everyone I just feel like everyone is just surprised by the boost."

And you've also got the community side of things, as Somers said the Scots 'embraced us as much as we embrace them'.

Somers went on to claim Scotland's now iconic 'no Scotland, no party' chant has become a 'phenomenon across the state', while she praised World Cup fans for bringing 'kindness' and 'energy' to Boston.

It certainly is the beautiful game...