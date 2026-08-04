World Cup winner Ferran Torres speaks out on MAGA controversy sparked by 'Make Spain Great Again' cap
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World Cup winner Ferran Torres speaks out on MAGA controversy sparked by 'Make Spain Great Again' cap

Ferran Torres has insisted the hat was not about politics

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Image

Topics: World Cup, Football, Spain

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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