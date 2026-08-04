Robert Pattinson fires shots at Taylor Lautner's Twilight character in Odyssey comparison

Robert Pattinson has left fans 'squealing' over his response to a question about his character in The Odyssey.

The Batman, the vampire and... The troller. Robert Pattinson has donned a plethora of characters throughout his impressive acting career, but, he's since seen an outpouring of praise after leaving people in stitches over his approach to answering questions about the films he's in.

From making up outrageous random lies such as he doesn't wash his hair - prompting 'Robert Pattinson doesn't wash his hair' to trend on Google - to taking his stalker out for dinner and complaining about his life so much she never came back, the 40-year-old is as iconic off the screen as he is on it.

And at the premiere of his latest film The Odyssey, Pattinson's approach to interviewers was clearly no different.

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The actor - who plays Antinous in the Christopher Nolan epic - was asked by MTV UK: "How fun is it to play a character that everyone is not rooting for?"

He responded: "I think they will be rooting for him. I can compare him to... It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight."

And he didn't stop there.

Pattinson is proving himself as the ultimate troller (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

What The Odyssey is about is Penelope just can't make her mind up between two guys and I'm just trying to help her make a decision," he continued. "[...] It's like it's fine, he's dead, get over it."

And it's not taken long for people to flood to the comments in stitches over Pattinson's comment referencing Twilight co-star Taylor Lautner's werewolf character Jacob Black.

One TikTok user said: "I'm crying he brought up Twilight for ZERO reason."

"To be fair, 'he’s dead get over it' really is Jacob for the entirety of new moon," Another added.

Others were more heart-warmed by Pattinson finally bringing up Twilight again.

Are you Team Jacob or Team Edward? (Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

A user wrote: "He brought up twilight nature is healing."

"TWILIGHT REFERENCES WILL NEVER NOT MAKE ME SQUEAL AHHHHHH," a fourth said.

And a fifth said: "Not him laughing so hard at his own joke."

So, how about it Twilighters, should we spark the Team Jacob or Team Edward debate again?What side are you on?

Although, according to Pattinson, there was never really any debate in the first place, the actor, once again, trolling hard ahead of the release of The Drama earlier this year.

The Odyssey is currently playing in theaters with Pattinson joined by Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Elliot Page.