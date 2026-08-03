Princess Diaries' Heather Matarazzo shares thoughts on Anne Hathaway's 'greatest work' as movie turns 25
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Princess Diaries' Heather Matarazzo shares thoughts on Anne Hathaway's 'greatest work' as movie turns 25

Heather Matarazzo and Anne Hathaway have maintained a friendship for over 20 years

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Topics: Anne Hathaway, Disney, Nostalgia

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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