Princess Diaries' Heather Matarazzo shares thoughts on Anne Hathaway's 'greatest work' as movie turns 25

Today (August 3) marks the 25th anniversary of the The Princess Diaries, and UNILAD chatted with Heather Matarazzo to mark the occasion.

The Disney classic propelled Anne Hathaway into the spotlight following her portrayal of the film's lead, Mia Thermopolis. By her side was Welcome to the Dollhouse actress Matarazzo, who starred as Mia's best friend Lilly Moscovitz.

Fast forward 25 years and The Princess Diaries is still a fan favorite – with one fan being a very well-known A-list celebrity...

"Recently I ran into Bryce Dallas Howard and she came up to me, and was like 'I just have to say, I love you so much,'" now-43-year-old Matarazzo shares.

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Apparently the Jurassic World star was deciding what the watch one night and opted for The Princess Diaries.

"I'm a huge fan of Bryce," Matarazzo continues to tell us. "Any time you get complimented by another actor is a lovely thing."

Heather Matarazzo reflected on The Princess Diaries turning 25 (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Meanwhile Matarazzo was nothing but complimentary about her friend Hathaway, who has had quite the theatrical run this year.

Her fourth movie of 2026, The End of Oak Street, hits cinemas on August 14. Then, the film adaptation of Coleen Hoover's book Verity will be released on October 2.

These follow Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and The Odyssey – and Matarazzo believes Mother Mary in particular is some of Hathaway's best work yet.

She says: "I saw Mother Mary and thought it was absolutely incredible. I think it's some of Annie's greatest work.

"There's a moment in that film when it's just no words and she's fully just using her body. It's devastating in its separation and intimacy."

Matarazzo goes on to call it 'brilliant, brilliant work'.

Matarazzo called Mother Mary some of Hathaway's 'greatest work' (A24)

Elsewhere in our conversation, the Wednesday actress touches upon the question we're all wanting to ask: will there by a Princess Diaries 3?

"Listen," she begins. "We're hoping that [Princess Diaries 3] happens. You know, we all have the desire to do it."

Matarazzo adds: "I don't think they're questioning or not if there's going to be loads of interest. It really is just scheduling at this point between me, Annie, Julie [Andrews], and Héctor [Elizondo]. It's just a carousel of schedules."

When we asked that she put in a word with Disney to push for the third instalment to finally happen, Matarazzo jokes that it's 'above my pay grade'.

The two actresses and long-time friends pictured together in 2002 (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Hathaway herself gave an update on the Princess Diaries 3 just a few weeks ago. She shared on Radio Andy last month, per PEOPLE: "I can say I think we had a story breakthrough.

"I think we are moving in the right direction. The script that we were working on — we kind of had to start over with this new direction, which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is gonna be the one."

It's unclear if Hathaway's recent pregnancy announcement will push back any plans.

Watch this space, folks!