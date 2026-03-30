Nick Cannon expressed some pretty frank views about the Democratic Party while speaking to Amber Rose on the latest episode of his podcast, even calling them the 'party of the KKK'.

The TV show host also lavished praise on President Trump for 'cleaning house' against his personal and political opponents, while claiming to not 'subscribe to either party', in comments that were widely slammed by his own audience.

Cannon, 46, spoke with model and right wing convert Amber Rose, 42, about their shared 'conservative views' on his chatting-in-a-car podcast The Big Drive, which left one viewer 'hoping this would end with them driving off a cliff.'

Rose kicked off the political chat by claiming that the party of former President Obama doesn't 'care about Black people' while the Republicans do, with Cannon chiming in that the Democrats were involved in the early Ku Klux Klan - making an argument that most students could disprove by 11th grade.

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Nick Cannon and Amber Rose have expressed far more conservative views in recent years than they did in the past (Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET)

That is because, as is taught in most schools, the geographical and ideological alignment of both the Republicans and Democrats effectively flipped in the middle 20th century as a result of the Southern Strategy.

This essentially saw Republican candidates like Richard Nixon increasingly seek out white voters in the south that felt disaffected by the radical changes of the civil rights movement and the gradual abolition of racist Jim Crow laws. At the same time and in the decades preceding, union-backing New Deal Democrats swept northern industrial centers.

This led to a split in the party that started in the '40s with the pro-segregation 'Dixiecrats' of the south and saw a number of these southern Democrats flip Republican, like the leader of the movement, Strom Thurmond.

So, while some southern post-Confederacy Democratic lawmakers were involved in the first iteration of the KKK, the modern Democratic Party was formed by its rejection of the racist and segregationist policies explicitly supported by many Dixiecrats.

But in his podcast, Cannon bizarrely claimed that people didn't know that the GOP, often referred to as 'the party of Lincoln', had mostly supported the abolition of slavery - at a time when its strongest support was among the northern territories.

Nick Cannon quoted W.E.B. Du Bois in his pro-Trump conversation with Amber Rose (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves," Cannon said. "I mean, both of you and I have some conservative views. You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am."

He continued: "And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names.”

While sharing that she voted for Donald Trump in the last election and often speaks with the president, Rose also claimed that she was 'not married to any party' but thought that Trump had been 'definitely by far the better option.'

But Cannon was actually more enthusiastic in his support, saying of Trump: "Motherf***er’s cleaning house. He’s doing what he said he was gonna do."

“We got the Gulf of America now,” Cannon added. “He’s like the club. He’s charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country. I f*** with Trump.”

The pair even explored their radical transition to being pro-Trump after being progressives, Cannon even claiming to have had Obama's personal cell number, with Rose arguing that feminism 'ruined marriage' and sharing that she changed her stance on abortion after watching a video on the internet.

Their comments did not go down well with their viewers, with the bizarre discussion causing one to remark that there is 'nothing more dangerous than misinformed people with microphones.'

Another added: "Being rich cant buy you brains."