Kylie Jenner has recalled 'freaking out' before telling her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner she was having a baby at 19.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed a daughter named Stormi in 2018, followed by son Aire in 2022, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Jenner appeared on the Therapuss podcast hosted by Jake Shane recently, where she opened up on parenthood and being a young mother.

In particular, the 28-year-old spoke about telling her parents she was expecting her first child.

Advert

"I was 19 when I got pregnant," Jenner said on the podcast. "I was freaking out. Yeah, I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents."

Jenner added: "And it was...I was really scared. But there was something just inside of me that knew I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself. What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice I'm going to make."

The model was 'scared' to tell her parents she was pregnant (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Once she told her parents, things weren't as bad as she thought they were going to pan out for Jenner.

"And then I told my mom. No one was angry at me. It was a crazy time," the model continued.

Jenner made a number of admissions on the Therapuss podcast, including speaking out about the 'diabolical' names paparazzi would call her when she was just a teenager.

"It used to be so insane. I don't even know how I'm like a normal person right now," Jenner told Shane.

"The things that they would say to me and how they would treat me as a child is diabolical, like inappropriate. I would be coming out of a thing, and they'd be like, 'You f*cking sl*t.'"

Kylie Jenner also spoke on the podcast about her interactions with the paparazzi over the years (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jenner went on to say this happened when she was just 16.

Describing her experience in further detail, Jenner continued: "The things that they would say to me... I would never try to give them a photo.

"So I would just jump in the car, and then there would be like six of them, and they would stand in front of my car as I was like 16, like turning my car on, whatever.

"And they would all stand out 'cause I would just be like, you know, hiding.

"And they would just mock me. They wanted to just make more money off a scandalous photo."