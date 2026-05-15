Topics: Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Celebrity
Kylie Jenner has recalled 'freaking out' before telling her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner she was having a baby at 19.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder welcomed a daughter named Stormi in 2018, followed by son Aire in 2022, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.
Jenner appeared on the Therapuss podcast hosted by Jake Shane recently, where she opened up on parenthood and being a young mother.
In particular, the 28-year-old spoke about telling her parents she was expecting her first child.
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"I was 19 when I got pregnant," Jenner said on the podcast. "I was freaking out. Yeah, I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents."
Jenner added: "And it was...I was really scared. But there was something just inside of me that knew I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself. What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice I'm going to make."
Once she told her parents, things weren't as bad as she thought they were going to pan out for Jenner.
"And then I told my mom. No one was angry at me. It was a crazy time," the model continued.
Jenner made a number of admissions on the Therapuss podcast, including speaking out about the 'diabolical' names paparazzi would call her when she was just a teenager.
"It used to be so insane. I don't even know how I'm like a normal person right now," Jenner told Shane.
"The things that they would say to me and how they would treat me as a child is diabolical, like inappropriate. I would be coming out of a thing, and they'd be like, 'You f*cking sl*t.'"
Jenner went on to say this happened when she was just 16.
Describing her experience in further detail, Jenner continued: "The things that they would say to me... I would never try to give them a photo.
"So I would just jump in the car, and then there would be like six of them, and they would stand in front of my car as I was like 16, like turning my car on, whatever.
"And they would all stand out 'cause I would just be like, you know, hiding.
"And they would just mock me. They wanted to just make more money off a scandalous photo."