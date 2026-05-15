When it comes to showing his emotions, Seth Rogen typically keeps his cards close to his chest, yet at the Cannes Film Festival screening of his latest movie Tangles, not even he could resist being overwhelmed by the animated hit unfolding on screen.

There wasn’t a single dry eye left in the house during its Thursday, May 14 premiere at the French fest, with the actor’s debut Cannes hit, leaving him in tears for the duration of its runtime.

Opening up about the powerful moment and how he was ‘crying a lot throughout the entire thing’, Rogen told PEOPLE that: “I've seen the movie, obviously, a lot of times. But that was the first time I've seen it not on my laptop computer with Lauren sitting beside me in our living room.”

The movie, which was co-produced alongside his wife Lauren Miller Rogen, is based on Sarah Leavitt's 2010 graphic memoir Tangles: A Story about Alzheimer's, My Mother and Me.

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Finally seeing the ‘completely finished’ version of the film with a crowd ‘was a lot more intense,’ than he had ever anticipated, but it highlighted just how much of a labour of love it had been for the past decade.

The movie holds a special significance for Rogen and his wife, who lost her own mother to Alzheimer's (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I'm just glad the movie is effective and works. We've been working on it for like 10 years,” he adds. “To watch it with a big group of people is a very lovely feeling. And that it seems to have emotionally impacted them, it's very nice.”

The movie also held a personal significance for the couple, as Lauren, 44 and Rogen previously produced the 2025 documentary Taking Care, which charted her own journey of caring for her late mother Adele, who suffered from early onset Alzheimers until her passing.

It was ‘difficult in some ways’, Seth admitted, to tackle a subject matter so close to home, however despite the emotional toll it was ‘much easier to take ownership over the subject matter if you have a personal connection to it.’

"And I think it makes you able to push creative boundaries a little bit more if you feel comfort with the subject matter," he added. ”Which we do, unfortunately.”

The actor confessed he couldn't stop crying throughout the screening (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Leavitt too, the author behind the source material, was equally emotional at the premiere as she admitted it was an ‘incredible’ feeling to see her story unfold on screen. “Every time I watch that film, it's like seeing it for the first time,” the writer explained. “We were all crying. It was such a mixture of intense emotions all at the same time.”

Featuring a star studded voice cast which includes Seth Rogen himself, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Pamela Adlon, Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Silverman, Abbi Jacobson, Samira Wiley, Wanda Sykes, Adam Shapiro and Bowen Yang - the film was helmed by Leah Nelson, a little known director who is already carving a name for herself with this Cannes debut.

Tangles, has yet to receive a distributor or release date, so fans may have a little while to wait before they get to experience the emotional rollercoaster for themselves.