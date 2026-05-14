Kylie Jenner has opened up on the 'diabolical' names paparazzi would call her when she was just a teenager.

The 28-year-old appeared on a recent episode of the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane, with the host asking the reality TV star what the 'height' of the paparazzi chaos was like for her.

Well, back then, Jenner was a minor and she heard some horrific comments from paparazzo at the time.

"It used to be so insane. I don't even know how I'm like a normal person right now," Jenner said on the podcast.

Advert

Jenner was asked to expand on her comments, to which she said: "The things that they would say to me and how they would treat me as a child is diabolical, like inappropriate.

"I would be coming out of a thing, and they'd be like, 'You f*cking sl*t,'" which lead to Shane replying in shock saying: "What?!"

"When I was 16," Jenner added, as Shane quipped: "You're lying!"

Jenner was just a teenager at the time (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm not lying," Jenner immediately replied.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder continued: "The things that they would say to me... I would never try to give them a photo.

"So I would just jump in the car, and then there would be like six of them, and they would stand in front of my car as I was like 16, like turning my car on, whatever.

"And they would all stand out 'cause I would just be like, you know, hiding.

"And they would just mock me. They wanted to just make more money off a scandalous photo."

Jenner then went on to explain that all of this went on when she was an 'underage girl herself'.

She continued: "I didn't have security. I didn't have security till after I had my daughter because I really wanted to not have security. I wanted to be normal. I wanted to be with my friends. I wanted to be on my own in the world."

Kylie Jenner has spoken about the hassle she received from paparazzi (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Shane went on to say that Jenner must have felt 'completely alone' during this time, which must have been 'scary'.

The model agreed, quipping: "It was scary at times."

It's not the first time Jenner has opened up about run-ins with the paparazzi however, as she spoke to Jennifer Lawrence about the issue for Interview Magazine’s Winter 2023 issue.

"But with the paparazzi, it’s been really hard. I’ve had some horror stories," Jenner recalled.

She added: "Just, like, when I was 16, and these 50-year-old men were saying, ;Hi, little sl*t'. Trying to shoot up my skirt and jumping out of the bushes, scaring me, blocking my car.

"It was actually worse when I was younger."