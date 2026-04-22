A former housekeeper who worked for Kylie Jenner has alleged that she was subject to a toxic work environment while employed at the reality star's home.

Angelica Vazquez was employed at Jenner's Hidden Hills home between September 2024 and August 2025, and claims that she was 'treated with hostility and exclusion' during this period.

The suit does not allege that Jenner directly did or said anything discriminatory, however, it does claim that Jenner and two named companies allowed the alleged behavior to happen, as well as failing to pay wages according to the law in California.

Allegations in the suit include failure to reimburse business expenses, failure to pay overtime, and failure to give employees meal and rest periods, according to PEOPLE.

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Vazquez has also claimed that she was 'subjected to severe and pervasive harassment' by other employees, including the head housekeeper, while working at Jenner's home.

The suit does not accuse Kylie Jenner of directly doing or saying anything discriminatory (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty)

In the filing, she said that she was 'routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks; excluded from the housekeeping team; publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment'.

The lawsuit was filed on April 17 2026 against Jenner and two companies, Tri Star Services and Maison Family Services.

Vazquez is claiming that as a 'Salvadoran woman and a practicing Catholic', she was subjected to 'repeated discriminatory and derogatory comments' about her immigration status and her religion.

She alleges that this created a 'toxic and abusive work environment'.

The suit adds that when she raised the issues her 'complaints were dismissed, mocked or ignored' and that no 'corrective action' was taken.

In the filing, there is also details about one alleged incident in March 2025 which Vazquez claims was 'violent' when 'a supervisor threw hangers at [her] feet while reprimanding her'.

Jenner has not commented publicly on the suit (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Vazquez also claims that she suffered a 'loss of wages' after making complaints about the conditions, as well as stating that her mental health was affected by the alleged treatment.

As a result, she 'developed anxiety, severe stress, and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder'.

In July 2025m Vazquez said that she took medical leave from work, and has claimed that 'the working conditions had become intolerable' and the following month she 'had no choice but to resign'.

The suit explains that Vazquez is seeking restitution damages and punitive damages.

These are 'in the form of unpaid wages, meal and rest period premium pay, unreimbursed business expenses, unpaid sick leave, and all other compensation unlawfully withheld'.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Kylie Jenner for comment, while PEOPLE approached a spokesperson for Tri Star Services.