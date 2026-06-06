Michael Jackson has returned to the spotlight this week following the release of the Netflix documentary, Michael Jackson: The Verdict.

The pop-megastar was well known for his exuberant shopping sprees, but perhaps his most famous purchase could well be his chimp, Bubbles.

Jackson obtained Bubbles the chimpanzee in the 1980s from a biomedical research facility in Austin, Texas, and the two would go on to become best friends over the years, with Bubbles' current carer going as far as to say Jackson 'considered [Bubbles] as a son'.

The chimp quickly became a staple in pop culture, even accompanying MJ on tour.

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Michael Jackson with Bubbles in Japan in 1987 (Sankei Archive via Getty Images)

When did Bubbles live with Michael Jackson?

Bubbles lived with Jackson from his adoption in 1983 until 2003. He spent his early years at the Jackson family estate in Encino, Los Angeles, later moving to the Neverland Ranch in 1988.

However, as Bubbles matured, his size and strength made it unsafe for him to remain in a domestic setting. Chimpanzees become much bigger and stronger as they get older, and ultimately his huge size and unpredictability made it unsafe for him to be around Jackson's newborn children.

Following Jackson's death, the Center for Great Apes noticed his fans have been keen to 'follow his progress' over the years, however the interest has also sparked a lot of 'false stories' about the chimp on social media.

We went straight to the source for details about Bubbles' life now, with a spokesperson for the center sharing everything you need to know.

Bubbles dressed in a t-shirt with a picture of Michael Jackson (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Who looks after Bubbles now?

Bubbles is now living a peaceful life at the Center for Great Apes, a specialized primate sanctuary in Wauchula, Florida.

Bubbles is now 43 years old, and since arriving at the sanctuary in 2005 he has transitioned from his former life of fame into a more relaxing, natural sanctuary environment.

According to keepers at the center, for his old age, he's doing well.

Bubbles now spends his time with a troop of other chimps: a 53-year-old female (Oopsie), her 40-year-old daughter (Boma), Oopsie’s granddaughter, 23-year-old Kodua, and Oopsie’s grandson, Stryker (age 21). According to keepers, he made himself comfortable straight away, taking over fatherly duties for Kodua and Stryker.

Earlier this year he was also introduced to three new juvenile chimpanzees, and Bubbles is said to be 'exceptionally patient and caring with them'.

The Center for Great Apes forms part of a sprawling sanctuary, with a very large outdoor area, alongside air-conditioned nighthouses - which are often filled with the sounds of Jackson's music while staff clean them.

They also have a nearly two-mile-long elevated trailway system that connects all of the 22 different habitats.

Bubbles the chimpanzee

How does Bubbles spend his time now?

Apparently, Bubbles prefers to sleep indoors in a hammock at night, but when he's out napping in the day he likes a spot under the tunnels in the shade.

An average day begins by being greeted by his caregiver, who makes sure the chimpanzees all have a great breakfast full of vitamins.

Then, it's grooming time for the troop, an important behavior for primates that helps build connections with other chimps at the center, helping to keep the environment calm.

The center is full with enrichment activities and puzzles for the chimps to mess around with, but apparently there's one thing Bubbles likes more than anything else: he's a big fan of looking through magazines with photos, specifically National Geographic. He also enjoys children's study books.

When not leafing through magazines, it has been reported he enjoys a splash in the kiddie pool, or watching the staff as they work from the trailway.

After lunch, he lives the dream and takes a nap.

He will then tuck in to a nice mix of fruits, vegetables and biscuits for tea, before turning in at 6pm.

Bubbles' care, the center said, is aided by Jackson's estate, which 'continues to help us provide lifetime care for Bubbles with annual contributions'.