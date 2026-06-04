Bubbles, the chimpanzee formerly owned by Michael Jackson, is still a popular subject among fans of the singer, but now the sanctuary that is caring for him has issued a statement over 'false stories' surrounding the animal.

Jackson purchased Bubbles from a research center in Texas in 1983, and the chimpanzee went on to accompany him at events, including on a tour to Japan.

In 2005 he moved to the Center for Great Apes, a sanctuary which cares for apes including chimpanzees and orangutans which have been rescued or retired from the entertainment industry or exotic pet trade.

Bubbles was still very little when he was with Jackson, and he retired from show business as he started to get stronger. With Netflix's new documentary Michael Jackson: The Verdict having been released on June 3, many might be wondering where Bubbles is now - but the Center for Great Apes has warned against 'false stories' about Bubbles, even saying it 'gave up trying to correct them'.

Advert

Michael Jackson with Bubbles in Japan in 1987 (Sankei Archive via Getty Images)

When did Bubbles leave Michael Jackson’s care?

The Center has said in a statement that Bubbles was with Jackson until he was about six years old.

Adult chimpanzees are extremely strong and powerful animals, and by this age Bubbles was becoming too strong to be used in show business anymore.

They explained that Bubbles lived at his Hollywood trainer's compound, before being sent to the Center for Great Apes where he has been ever since - but the sanctuary has not restricted Bubbles' exposure to the King of Pop since then.

In a statement, the Center said: "Contrary to dozens of false media reports over the past 16 years... there is not (and never has been) any restrictions to what photos or music our caregivers provide.

"Bubbles has seen many photos of Michael Jackson, and often hears his music as many of our staff are Jackson fans and often play his music while they are cleaning the nighthouses."

Bubbles dressed in a t-shirt with a picture of Michael Jackson (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

What fake stories have been spread about Bubbles?

The Center said that although he arrived with them prior to Jackson's death, 'there was never any interest from the media about Bubbles' until Jackson died, when media interest spiked.

It shared examples of some false stories, including 'things like not showing him Michael’s photo' as well as 'a ridiculous story about Bubbles trying to commit suicide.'

Now, the rise of AI image generation has made the prevalence of false stories even higher, including more offers from people who want to 'buy' Bubbles.

"This time, it’s a bit more preposterous with the advance of AI," the sanctuary said, before going on to clarify one more recent fake story.

"Jaafar Jackson did not visit our sanctuary or go into the habitat directly with a 170-pound adult male chimpanzee," the sanctuary said.

"There have been at least 12 versions of those AI photos along with false stories about it on social media. The shocking thing to me is that people believe that."

Bubbles was Michael Jackson's pet in his early life (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

How is Bubbles doing now?

Many people have been left surprised that Bubbles is still alive, but he is, and he's around 43 years old.

In the wild chimpanzees often live into their thirties as the harsh demands and challenges of living in the wild can lower their life expectancy.

However, chimpanzees are capable of living to 60, and the oldest known chimpanzee lived almost to 80.

Bubbles is therefore considered elderly, but lives with other chimpanzees who are older than him, including Oopsie, 53, her daughter Boma, 40, as well as Oopsie's granddaughter Kodua, 23, and grandson Stryker, 21.

The Center described Bubbles as 'doing quite well health-wise' for a chimpanzee his age, and said he 'likes looking at magazines with photos'.