Two weeks after Taylor Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce, in which was dubbed 'the wedding of the century,' her ex is now following suit. The 1975 star Matty Healy and his partner Gabbriette Bechte have officially tied the knot in Los Angeles, with a star-studded guest list of their own.

Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, according to reports, Healy and Swift briefly dated from May to June, in 2023. The Chocolate hitmaker was seen at Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville in May 2023, and later, they were spotted holding hands in New York, as they hung out with Jack Antonoff. It came shortly after the end of the Cruel Summer singer's six year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

It was also reported that a number of songs on Swift's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department were referencing their short lived relationship.

Of course, they've both now moved on, and are happy with their current partners. With Swift having a star-studded guest list including Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran, who was in attendance at Healy's nuptials, which took place at Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills estate?

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Matty and Gabbriette tied the knot this weekend (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Denise Welch

Of course, Healy's mom was front and centre of her son's wedding. Welch is known for her acting in UK soap operas including Coronation Street, and most recently, her role as a panelist on ITV's Loose Women. During a July 2024 appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Welch said about Swift: "Being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

Although, Welch later clarified she had nothing against the singer.

Charli xcx

The Boom Clap star is best friends with Matty Healy, previously describing him as being 'like a brother'. Exactly one year after her own wedding, which took place in London last year, before her Sicily celebrations, Charli attended Healy's nuptials in a stunning black floor length gown.

Charli XCX attended the ceremony alongside Healy's 1975 bandmates (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)

George Daniel

Healy's 1975 bandmate, George Daniel also watched on proudly as his best pal tied the knot. The 1975 drummer is also married to Charli XCX, so there are no prizes for guessing who his date to the wedding was. Fellow band members Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann were also in attendance.

Nick Grimshaw

Although this former Radio 1 DJ didn't get an invite to Swift and Kelce's wedding, he proudly watched his friend Healy marry the love of his life. The pair are so close, that Grimshaw once said he gets mistaken for Healy.

Nick Grimshaw said he often gets mistaken for Healy (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Soho House & Bacardi)

Other celebrity guests included: