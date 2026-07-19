Britney Spears' son is here to shut down those clone rumors once and for all.

Jayden James Federline, 19, who Spears shares with her ex, Kevin Federline recently hopped on a TikTok livestream, answering fans' questions, and there was one in particular that popped up.

For those who don't know, the 'clone theory' surrounding Spears, which has no credible evidence, began swirling on social media when the star began posting her dancing videos to Instagram. Many said there were 'drastic' changes in her appearance, and also claimed there were differences in her voices or dancing style. Many then said the 'real Britney' had been replaced, by a clone.

Now, Jayden is stepping in.

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One fan asked him whether he finds it 'silly' when people spread rumors about himself and his family, including the 'clone theories'.

Britney shares Jayden with Kevin Federline (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for Ogilvy Public Relations)

“I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, ‘The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?’” the 19-year-old said during a livestream.

“Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now. Are you guys tweaking?" he questioned.

He then went onto say that a lot of 'stuff in the media is exaggerated and fake'.

"People know how gullible people are, and they use that to their advantage," he claimed. "If it has a lot of likes, they believe it."

Jayden later claimed that 'people don't even research' what they see online, and instead just believe it straight away.

Spears and Kevin Federline were married between 2004 and 2007 and welcomed two sons together over the course of their relationship. However, with the singer's struggles, Federline was given full custody of Jayden James and Sean Preston in 2008.

Jayden recently walked in Paris Fashion Week (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

On Christmas Day 2024, Spears revealed she had been reunited with Jayden 'for the first time in two years'.

"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!" she captioned an Instagram post with her son.

"Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus!!!"

Their relationship now seems to be stronger than ever, as well as Jayden, and his older brother Sean Preston's modelling careers.

The two made their debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, when they walked together during the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.



