Superstar Britney Spears has finally spoken in public after she went dark on social media following her arrest for drinking while intoxicated at the start of March, sharing a video with her son alongside a message to her fans.

The Toxic singer had initially deactivated her Instagram account after being arrested, March 5, before reactivating it and keeping her profile private, but deleting all of her controversial dancing videos that left many fans concerned.

On Friday, March 27, the Princess of Pop finally spoke to all of her 42 million followers on the platform to let them know how she was doing after three difficult weeks. while also sharing a strange video with one of her sons.

"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! [rose emojis] Stay kind !!!" Spears wrote, also posting a video of her taking selfies in the mirror with her son, 19-year-old Jayden.

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Britney Spears reactivated her Instagram to share a message with her concerned fans (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The 44-year-old singer can be seen wearing a white mesh crop top and shorts with her hair hanging loose around her shoulders. Meanwhile her youngest son by ex Kevin Federline towers over her in a tan trenchcoat.

Part of the post was a video recorded as Jayden attempted to capture the moment, with his mom being heard saying 'I’m composure, I’m being very composed' while struggling to stay still for the picture.

She also danced with her son, at one point appearing to grind on him before deciding 'no, that's stupid', while Jayden laughed along with her antics. But this first public post reportedly marks three weeks of sobriety following her arrest.

That arrest took place after highway police noticed Spears' 2026 black BMW convertible swerving and braking erratically, with officers tailing the singer for an hour before pulling her over at around 9.28pm.

The singer has struggled with sobriety for years but has started attending AA again (Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

During what was described as an emotional time for Spears, the mom-of-two had to wait until 3am to get booked for a DWI, only leaving around 6am, with her car towed to a local impound lot.

Multiple outlets including TMZ have reported that Spears dismissed her personal sobriety coaches and security prior to her DWI arrest.

Yet, in the time since she was pulled over by California Highway Patrol at the start of the month. Spears has reportedly taken up attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, according to the Daily Mail.

An insider shared: "Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings, she has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better."

They continued: "The only thing she has indulged in is fancy coffee drinks. She is being super careful because she wants to be there for her kids."

Spears' court date for her arrest for driving while intoxicated is scheduled for May 4. Her Instagram has been taken private again in the 24 hours since her post.