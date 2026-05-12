Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died aged just 29 years old, the team has announced in a statement released to the public today.

His death comes six weeks after his arrest in Arkansas for possession of a controlled substance, improper passing and fleeing and exceeding the speed limit and trafficking a controlled substance.

He had just completed his seventh NBA season, all of which he spent with the Grizzlies.

The statement from Memphis Grizzlies said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organisation and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loves ones during this difficult time."





How did Brandon Clarke die?

We are awaiting confirmation on cause of death, but NBC4 in Los Angeles have reported that Clarke's death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

Advert

They reported that "According to authorities, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

"When paramedics arrived, they declared Clarke dead.

"Drug paraphernalia was found in the home, and the incident is being investigated as a possible overdose."

An autopsy will now be performed to determine the cause of death.

Injuries had limited the 6ft 7in Grizzlies forward to only two games this season in what has been a frustrating year, with Memphis recently ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The Canadian-American was a first-round draft pick in 2019. He missed 73 games after originally sitting out 26 games due to recovery from surgery on his right knee with the last 46 with a right calf strain.

Why was Brandon Clarke arrested?

Clarke was arrested in Cross County, Arkansas on April 1 and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle exceeding the speed limit, and improper passing.

He then allegedly led Cross County Sheriff's Office deputies on a miles-long chase, with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour, and was found with over 230 grams of kratom in his possession, an arrest affidavit obtained by The Memphis Commercial Appeal said.

Kratom is an herbal extract from a tree that grows in Southeast Asia, according to the Mayo Clinic. At low doses, Mayo Clinic said it acts as a stimulant. At higher doses, it has been reported to reduce pain and anxiety. Though it legal in some states, kratom is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in Arkansas.

More news on this as we get it..