LeBron James gives unexpected response to debate of whether he’s better than Michael Jordan

LeBron James provided a somewhat unexpected response to the debate on whether he's better than Micheal Jordan.

The two sporting legends are arguably the biggest stars to have ever graced the world of NBA, with discussions surrounding who is the 'greatest of all time' discussed by fans for years.

Of course, the pair played in different eras, but there's no doubt that when both were in their prime, they were truly unstoppable and at the pinnacle of the sport.

James and Jordan have long maintained a respectful relationship, particularly when it comes to who was better in their prime.

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And in a recent interview with ESPN, James certainly hasn't changed his tune.

"I never have compared myself to MJ because our games are totally different," he said.

LeBron James says he's never compared himself to MJ (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“I’ve always been more of a point-forward, looking to pass, MJ looked for the shot. Not kind of… he did.

"He was f****** great. We’re both great."

While James suggested there are parts to the game that he's 'a little better' in, the 41-year-old noted there are other areas where he feels Jordan is ahead of him.

He continued: "There are things he did better than I do… and things I do better than him. That’s just how the game goes.

"He did so many things great. I grew up f---ing analyzing everything that he did, how he could get to his spot and rise up above everybody. Obviously, his post game was elite. His will to win. I think that is a trait that we all know and that we all wanted to be like. His determination to win."

LeBron James and Michael Jordan pictured together in 2022 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The LA Lakers star went on to describe the conversation surrounding who's better at basketball as 'very tiring'.

"You can look at both of us and say that you love both of us without trying to s***on the other person. And usually, it's s****** on me," James added.

It was Jordan's incredible career, which was spent mostly at the Chicago Bulls, that inspired James during his younger years.

James continued: "I never thought that I could be him, but I dreamed of the opportunity to live in the shoes that he lived in. I dreamed of being able to be in a big game and hit a game winner as the clock went down.

"I dreamed of having my own sneaker. I dreamed of flying through the air like him. I dreamed of people screaming my name. Everything that he did. I needed inspiration from certain people in music and in sports during my upbringing. I needed that."