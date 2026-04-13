Britney Spears checks herself into rehab for substance abuse weeks after DUI arrest

Britney Spears is said to have checked herself into rehab following her arrest last month.

Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on March 4 after cops reportedly saw the singer 'driving erratically'.

Police said at the time that Spears, 44, showed 'signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests' after being pulled over.

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson said: "At approximately 8.48pm, a black BMW 430i was reported to the CHP’s Ventura Communications Centre for driving erratically at a high rate of speed on southbound US-101 near the Borchard Road exit in Newbury Park."

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Spears, who cops said was alone in the car, was later arrested for 'driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol' and taken to Ventura County Main Jail, north west of Los Angeles.

Britney Spears has checked herself into rehab (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Spears was released a few hours later and now, some weeks on from the incident, and she's checked herself into rehab for substances abuse, Page Six reports.

A source told the outlet that the 'Toxic' singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility. It's unclear how long Spears will stay at the facility, but most treatment programs typically run for 30, 60, or 90 days, per Rehabs.com.

She's next due in court on May 4.

Prior to Spears checking herself into rehab, her rep said a plan for the pop icon was 'overdue'.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," they said. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

The rep added: "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

The pop icon was arrested in California on March 4 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Spears' decision to check herself into rehab isn't the first time she's sought out treatment; in 2019 she checked into a mental health facility for 'emotional distress'.

It came at time that her father, Jamie Spears, has fallen seriously unwell. A source told PEOPLE at the time: "Britney just needed to focus on herself. [...] Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her.

"He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about alcohol and drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.