The Teen Mom star has opened up about the eye-watering amount she has spent on plastic surgery after admitting she is unable to fully open her mouth.

Farrah Abraham, shot to fame in 2009, after appearing in the MTV reality television series, 16 and Pregnant, and was later cast in the spin-off series Teen Mom, appearing in each of its four seasons until 2012.

Now 34 years old with just one child, Abraham has opened up about the cosmetic surgery she has undergone, claiming that she is now suffering from medical conditions as a result.

"I can't use my jaw, I can't open my mouth up normally," she said on an episode of podcast Pillow Talk, hosted by Ryan Pownall.

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She noted that the condition is called 'degenerative disc disease', which health experts say isn't actually a true disease.

Instead, it's a term used for age-related wear and tear.

During the podcast, Abraham admitted that she didn't want to undergo any further surgeries, but has been left with no choice.

The star opened up about the consequences of her cosmetic procedures. (@pillowtalkwithryan/YouTube)

"I would like to just open my mouth for a hotdog, okay," she added with laughter.

The former MTV star had her first cosmetic procedure at just 19 for a breast augmentation.

And Abraham admitted that she has spent around $50,000 on her lips alone, speaking with the Daily Mail last year.

The 34-year-old refers to her physique as a 'million-dollar body', estimating that her spending on cosmetic surgeries is between six and seven figures.

Abraham also told the outlet that she is seeking to have a face lift within the next few years.

"I'm all about preventative," she said.

The Teen Mom star admitted that she may get a face lift in the years to come. (Michael Simon/Getty Images)

"People need to not shy away from that. And I'm in my 30s and that's what's up for 30-year-olds."

The reality star added: "I don't ever feel like I need anything, but it is preventative. I would rather do things younger so I can bounce back and heal and recover than later when it's all stretched out, it's more money, it's more recovery time."

Since soaring to fame on the MTV series, Abraham is now reportedly earning millions of dollars by creating content on OnlyFans.

However, in an unexpected career move earlier this year, the mom-of-one filed paperwork for the 2026 Austin municipal elections, later admitting she had mistakenly believed she was running for mayor of Austin.